openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Angular XML Parser Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sxp

@rxap/schematics-xml-parser

@rxap/schematics-xml-parser ======

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
asp

angular-suunto-parser

AngularJS parser for Suunto DM5 xml files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago