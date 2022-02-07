openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular WYSIWYG Editor Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nq

ngx-quill

Angular (>=2) components for the Quill Rich Text Editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
3.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Hard to Use
4Great Documentation
3Bleeding Edge
ae

@kolkov/angular-editor

A simple native WYSIWYG editor component for Angular 6 -10+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
517
Weekly Downloads
30.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-angular

Official CKEditor 5 Angular 5+ component.

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
nc

ng2-ckeditor

Angular2 CKEditor component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
364
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ne

ngx-editor

🖋️ Rich Text Editor for angular using ProseMirror

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
6Poor Documentation
4Slow
4Buggy
afw

angular-froala-wysiwyg

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

ckeditor4-angular

Official CKEditor 4 Angular component.

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
1.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-richtexteditor

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
fe

fate-editor

Flexible Angular Text Editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nt

ngx-tiptap

Angular bindings for tiptap v2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
344
Last Commit
18d ago

angular-froala

Angular.js bindings for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
13d ago
nw

ngx-wig

Angular(also Angular 12) WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor (from ngWig - https://github.com/stevermeister/ngWig)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
edi

@iget/editor

WYSIWYG Editor for Angular Material applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
480
Last Commit
3d ago
nq

ng-quill

AngularJS Component for Quill rich text editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
nte

ngx-text-editor

🖋️ A Simple WYSIWYG Editor for Angular 2+ apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
6mos ago

textangular

A radically powerful Text-Editor/Wysiwyg editor for Angular.js! Create multiple editor instances, two-way-bind HTML content, watch editors for changes and more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
as

angular-summernote

App to encourage to contribute to open source project on github

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
at

angular-trix

A rich WYSIWYG text editor directive for angularjs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
at

angular2-tinymce

Angular 2 component for TinyMCE MCE WYSIWYG editor

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@taiga-ui/addon-editor

Angular UI Kit and components library for awesome people

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
653
Last Commit
ap

angular-pell

Angular5 component for pell WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor. https://github.com/jaredreich/pell

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
623
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nt

ngx-trumbowyg

Angular 6 component & directive for Trumbowyg WYSIWYG editor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
572
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ns

ngx-simplemde

Angular for simplemde

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
422
Last Commit
alm

angular-lightweight-markdown-editor

Visual markdown editor for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
398
Last Commit
ar

angular-redactor

Redactor WYSIWYG directives for redactor editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ne

ngx-easymde

Angular wrapper for the EasyMDE (https://easymde.tk/) markdown editor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nt

ng-texteditor

Simple native text editor for angular +6

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
aw

angular-wysiwyg

An AngularJS WYSIWYG directive that multiple instances and two-way data-binding.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mnw

mat-ngx-wig

Angular Material simple wysivyg editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3yrs ago
at

angular-trumbowyg

Angular component for Trumbowyg 📝

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
4yrs ago
np

ng-pell

An angular wrapper for the pell library

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nw

ng-wysiwygjs

An Angular component using wysiwygjs and prismjs libraries as wysiwyg editor and code highlighter.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nw

ng-wysiwyg

true angular WYSIWYG

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ns

ng2-summernote

Angula 2.0 summernote wysiwyg editor integration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aa

angular-alloyeditor

AlloyEditor directive for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago

angular-weblineindia-ck-editor

A simple, native and easy-to-use WYSIWYG / Rich Text editor built in AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nse

ng-simple-editor

Angular Simple Editor

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago