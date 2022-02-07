Categories
10 Best Angular WYSIWYG Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nq
ngx-quill
Angular (>=2) components for the Quill Rich Text Editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Hard to Use
4
Great Documentation
3
Bleeding Edge
ae
@kolkov/angular-editor
A simple native WYSIWYG editor component for Angular 6 -10+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
517
Weekly Downloads
30.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
2
Hard to Use
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-angular
Official CKEditor 5 Angular 5+ component.
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
nc
ng2-ckeditor
Angular2 CKEditor component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
364
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ne
ngx-editor
🖋️ Rich Text Editor for angular using ProseMirror
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
6
Poor Documentation
4
Slow
4
Buggy
afw
angular-froala-wysiwyg
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ckeditor4-angular
Official CKEditor 4 Angular component.
Save
LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-richtexteditor
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fe
fate-editor
Flexible Angular Text Editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nt
ngx-tiptap
Angular bindings for tiptap v2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
344
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-froala
Angular.js bindings for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
ngx-wig
Angular(also Angular 12) WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor (from ngWig - https://github.com/stevermeister/ngWig)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
edi
@iget/editor
WYSIWYG Editor for Angular Material applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
480
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nq
ng-quill
AngularJS Component for Quill rich text editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nte
ngx-text-editor
🖋️ A Simple WYSIWYG Editor for Angular 2+ apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
textangular
A radically powerful Text-Editor/Wysiwyg editor for Angular.js! Create multiple editor instances, two-way-bind HTML content, watch editors for changes and more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-summernote
App to encourage to contribute to open source project on github
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-trix
A rich WYSIWYG text editor directive for angularjs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
at
angular2-tinymce
Angular 2 component for TinyMCE MCE WYSIWYG editor
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@taiga-ui/addon-editor
Angular UI Kit and components library for awesome people
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
653
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-pell
Angular5 component for pell WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor. https://github.com/jaredreich/pell
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
623
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-trumbowyg
Angular 6 component & directive for Trumbowyg WYSIWYG editor.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
572
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-simplemde
Angular for simplemde
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
422
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
alm
angular-lightweight-markdown-editor
Visual markdown editor for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
398
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ar
angular-redactor
Redactor WYSIWYG directives for redactor editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ne
ngx-easymde
Angular wrapper for the EasyMDE (https://easymde.tk/) markdown editor.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng-texteditor
Simple native text editor for angular +6
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aw
angular-wysiwyg
An AngularJS WYSIWYG directive that multiple instances and two-way data-binding.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mnw
mat-ngx-wig
Angular Material simple wysivyg editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-trumbowyg
Angular component for Trumbowyg 📝
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-pell
An angular wrapper for the pell library
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nw
ng-wysiwygjs
An Angular component using wysiwygjs and prismjs libraries as wysiwyg editor and code highlighter.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
ng-wysiwyg
true angular WYSIWYG
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng2-summernote
Angula 2.0 summernote wysiwyg editor integration
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aa
angular-alloyeditor
AlloyEditor directive for Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-ck-editor
A simple, native and easy-to-use WYSIWYG / Rich Text editor built in AngularJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nse
ng-simple-editor
Angular Simple Editor
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
