7 Best Angular Word Cloud Libraries
adc
angular-d3-cloud
D3 Word Cloud for Angular
MIT
0
34
1yr ago
atc
angular-tag-cloud-module
<!-- ALL-CONTRIBUTORS-BADGE:START - Do not remove or modify this section --> [![All Contributors](https://img.shields.io/badge/all_contributors-9-orange.svg?style=flat-square)](#contributors-) <!-- ALL-CONTRIBUTORS-BADGE:END -->
Unknown
2.5K
atc
angular-tag-cloud-module-evp
This angular module contains a component which generates tag clouds. The module requires a peer dependency to @angular/core >= Version 6.0.0.
MIT
35
12
3mos ago
1
Great Documentation
awc
angular4-word-cloud
Word cloud directive for Angular4
MIT
10
285
3yrs ago
adw
angular-d3-word-cloud
angular directive of D3 word cloud plugin, include simple options to binding.
MIT
15
89
4yrs ago
awc
angular7-word-cloud
this is word cloud package for the displaying the word in pattern
MIT
16
1
Abandoned
atc
ang2-tag-cloud
Simple and clean library for displaying tag cloud
MIT
4
1
Easy to Use
