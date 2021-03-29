openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best Angular Word Cloud Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

adc

angular-d3-cloud

D3 Word Cloud for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
1yr ago
atc

angular-tag-cloud-module

<!-- ALL-CONTRIBUTORS-BADGE:START - Do not remove or modify this section --> [![All Contributors](https://img.shields.io/badge/all_contributors-9-orange.svg?style=flat-square)](#contributors-) <!-- ALL-CONTRIBUTORS-BADGE:END -->

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
atc

angular-tag-cloud-module-evp

This angular module contains a component which generates tag clouds. The module requires a peer dependency to @angular/core >= Version 6.0.0.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
awc

angular4-word-cloud

Word cloud directive for Angular4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
3yrs ago
adw

angular-d3-word-cloud

angular directive of D3 word cloud plugin, include simple options to binding.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
4yrs ago
awc

angular7-word-cloud

this is word cloud package for the displaying the word in pattern

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
atc

ang2-tag-cloud

Simple and clean library for displaying tag cloud

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use