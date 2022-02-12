Categories
4 Best Angular WebRTC Libraries
ao
angular-openvidu
💬 Simple, robust, OpenVidu room videochat component for Angular
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ja
janus-angular
Angular components for using the videoroom plugin from Janus Media Server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsw
ng-simple-webrtc
AngularJS wrapper for SimpleWebRTC client from https://simplewebrtc.com/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-camera
simple package for accessing camera in angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
