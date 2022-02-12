openbase logo
4 Best Angular WebRTC Libraries

angular-openvidu

💬 Simple, robust, OpenVidu room videochat component for Angular

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2d ago
janus-angular

Angular components for using the videoroom plugin from Janus Media Server

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng-simple-webrtc

AngularJS wrapper for SimpleWebRTC client from https://simplewebrtc.com/

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ngx-camera

simple package for accessing camera in angular

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago