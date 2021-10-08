openbase logo
10 Best Angular WebGL Libraries

ngx-mapbox-gl

Angular binding of mapbox-gl-js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
ngx-three

Use three.js with your Angular project in a declarative way. ngx-three generates Angular components for many three.js classes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1mo ago

angular-stl-model-viewer

Angular component for rendering an STL model

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
3d ago
ngx-acuw

Angular Components using WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago

@ion-phaser/core

A web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
5mos ago

@ion-phaser-ce/core

A web component to use Phaser Framework CE (Community Edition) with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
7mos ago
@triangular/shader

If you want to use a fancy WebGL shader in your Angular App, this small demo can get you started.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
@triangular/fluid-simulation

If you want to use a fancy WebGL fluid simulation in your Angular App, this small demo can get you started.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3mos ago
angular-mapboxgl-directive

AngularJS directive for Mapbox GL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@ng-web-apis/canvas

A library for declarative use of Canvas API with Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
@sedeh/icon-select

Have you ever wanted to have an easy to use component that looks exactly (almost) like a select tag with the added benefit of showing images, videos, webGL, or live streaming contents instead of words? Have you wanted to transform a select tag into a more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit