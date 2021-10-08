Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular WebGL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nmg
ngx-mapbox-gl
Angular binding of mapbox-gl-js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
nt
ngx-three
Use three.js with your Angular project in a declarative way. ngx-three generates Angular components for many three.js classes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-stl-model-viewer
Angular component for rendering an STL model
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-acuw
Angular Components using WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ion-phaser/core
A web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ion-phaser-ce/core
A web component to use Phaser Framework CE (Community Edition) with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sha
@triangular/shader
If you want to use a fancy WebGL shader in your Angular App, this small demo can get you started.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fs
@triangular/fluid-simulation
If you want to use a fancy WebGL fluid simulation in your Angular App, this small demo can get you started.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amd
angular-mapboxgl-directive
AngularJS directive for Mapbox GL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ng-web-apis/canvas
A library for declarative use of Canvas API with Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
is
@sedeh/icon-select
Have you ever wanted to have an easy to use component that looks exactly (almost) like a select tag with the added benefit of showing images, videos, webGL, or live streaming contents instead of words? Have you wanted to transform a select tag into a more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package