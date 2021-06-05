openbase logo
4 Best Angular Virtual Reality Libraries

nv

ngx-view360

A lib to use 360 photo in VR on Angular 8+ project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
8mos ago
ngw

ngworld

VR from an Angular app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
nx

ng-xmas

VR from an Angular app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
gwd

generator-webvr-decorator

yeoman generator that adds webvr capability to an app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago