4 Best Angular Virtual Reality Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nv
ngx-view360
A lib to use 360 photo in VR on Angular 8+ project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngw
ngworld
VR from an Angular app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nx
ng-xmas
VR from an Angular app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gwd
generator-webvr-decorator
yeoman generator that adds webvr capability to an app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
