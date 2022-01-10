Categories
10 Best Angular Video Player Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@videogular/ngx-videogular
The HTML5 video player for Angular 2 and successor to videogular2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
26.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
mv
mat-video
📺 mat-video is an Angular 8/9+ video player using Material!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
@vime/angular
Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nem
ngx-embedded-media
Embed media from from top tier media providers directly in your Angular 6+ application.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@mintplayer/ng-video-player
Video player component for angular
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nvl
ngx-video-list-player
A simple Angular video player with video list. No dependecies. Only custom controls, css, ts and svgs. Youtube support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
videogular2
The HTML5 video player for Angular 2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
684
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
np
ngx-plyr
Angular 6+ binding for Plyr video & audio player
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nev
ngx-embed-video
Get embed code for embedding youtube/vimeo/dailymotion/* video in websites from URL or ID in Angular 6+.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nv
ngx-videogular
Updated Videogular for Angular 10
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
2
Great Documentation
vv
vjs-video
An angular js directive for video.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
318
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
av
angular-video
A directive that takes in a vimeo or a youtube url and converts it into an embedded friendly url and the displays it.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pp
penpencil-player
penpencil-player
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nvp
ng-video-player
[![Generic badge](https://img.shields.io/github/license/BlackTafita/angular-video-player?style=flat-square)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/ng-video-player) [![Generic badge](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/ng-video-player)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/ng-v
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-epic-video-player
Angular 2+ library to wrap different video libraries (at the moment, [dashjs](https://github.com/Dash-Industry-Forum/dash.js) and [hls.js](https://github.com/video-dev/hls.js)).
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ush
ushio
🍭 Get your favorite html video player in one simple html tag.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nv
ng-video
Modularised ~13KB HTML5 audio/video implementation using Angular.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adp
angular-dashjs-player
An Angular 6 module to make Dash.js integration in Angular really easy
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cloud-player
Angular6 music player to search and play YouTube, SoundCloud and Mixcloud tracks
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
