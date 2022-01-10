openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Video Player Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@videogular/ngx-videogular

The HTML5 video player for Angular 2 and successor to videogular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
26.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned
mv

mat-video

📺 mat-video is an Angular 8/9+ video player using Material!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Abandoned

@vime/angular

Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nem

ngx-embedded-media

Embed media from from top tier media providers directly in your Angular 6+ application.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
21d ago

@mintplayer/ng-video-player

Video player component for angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
5d ago
nvl

ngx-video-list-player

A simple Angular video player with video list. No dependecies. Only custom controls, css, ts and svgs. Youtube support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5d ago

videogular2

The HTML5 video player for Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
684
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
np

ngx-plyr

Angular 6+ binding for Plyr video & audio player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nev

ngx-embed-video

Get embed code for embedding youtube/vimeo/dailymotion/* video in websites from URL or ID in Angular 6+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nv

ngx-videogular

Updated Videogular for Angular 10

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Great Documentation
vv

vjs-video

An angular js directive for video.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
318
Last Commit
4yrs ago
av

angular-video

A directive that takes in a vimeo or a youtube url and converts it into an embedded friendly url and the displays it.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pp

penpencil-player

penpencil-player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
1yr ago
nvp

ng-video-player

[![Generic badge](https://img.shields.io/github/license/BlackTafita/angular-video-player?style=flat-square)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/ng-video-player) [![Generic badge](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/ng-video-player)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/ng-v

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit

ngx-epic-video-player

Angular 2+ library to wrap different video libraries (at the moment, [dashjs](https://github.com/Dash-Industry-Forum/dash.js) and [hls.js](https://github.com/video-dev/hls.js)).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ush

ushio

🍭 Get your favorite html video player in one simple html tag.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
nv

ng-video

Modularised ~13KB HTML5 audio/video implementation using Angular.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
adp

angular-dashjs-player

An Angular 6 module to make Dash.js integration in Angular really easy

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit

cloud-player

Angular6 music player to search and play YouTube, SoundCloud and Mixcloud tracks

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago