10 Best Angular Validation Libraries

@ngx-formly/core

JSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength

Angular UI library to illustrate and validate a password's strength with material design - Angular V12 supported

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@ng-dynamic-forms/core

Rapid form development library for Angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ngx-intl-tel-input

Phone number input field to support international numbers, Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

ngx-valdemort

Simpler, cleaner Angular validation error messages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
823
Last Commit
14d ago

@rxweb/reactive-form-validators

Tons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
17K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@ngneat/reactive-forms

(Angular Reactive) Forms with Benefits 😉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

angular-formio

JSON powered forms for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ngx-mat-intl-tel-input

An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
@ajsf/core

Angular JSON Schema Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

@ngneat/error-tailor

🦄 Making sure your tailor-made error solution is seamless!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
382
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
angular-cc-library

Library to support Credit Card input masking and validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
ng2-validation

angular2 validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
617
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-custom-validators

Angular custom directives for validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
@lagoshny/ngx-validation-messages

This module allows to simplify display form validator validation messages using single component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2mos ago

angular-ui-validate

General-purpose validator for ngModel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
angular-validation-message

Angular 2+ automatic field validation error messages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
8mos ago
ng-validate-equal

Open source contribution - An Angular directive to validate equality of two template-driven form fields

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
9mos ago
ngx-form-messages

Angular components for validation messages, like ngMessages

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
22d ago
angular-validation-match

Checks if one input matches another. Useful for confirming passwords, emails, or anything.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ng-bootstrap-form-validation

An Angular Module for easy data driven (reactive) form validation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
@ngneat/forms-manager

Forms Manager library for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
ngx-credit-cards

A Credit Card Directives and Form Validators package for Angular X (2+)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-reactive-validation

Reactive Forms validation shouldn't require the developer to write lots of HTML to show validation messages. This library makes it easy.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
326
Last Commit
2mos ago

valdr

A model centric approach to AngularJS form validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
312
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-validation

[INACTIVE] Client Side Validation for AngularJS 1. (You should use version > 2 💥)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
711
Weekly Downloads
289
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-min-max-validation

min max validation for input(type='text') field

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
6yrs ago

ngx-validation

Angular2 + form validators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-ow

Angular form validation on steroids

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-ui-form-validation

Directives for angularjs field validation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@valueadd/ng-validation-messages

`npm install @valueadd/ng-validation-messages`

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
3yrs ago
email-syntax

Email addresses syntax validations library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng-valid-phone

Angularjs directive which use google's libphonenumber library for international phone number validations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-auto-validate

An automatic validation module for AngularJS which gets rid of excess html in favour of dynamic element modification to notify the user of validation errors

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
348
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
6yrs ago
angular2-easy-forms

Easy Forms is a library for simplification of forms in Angular 2. Its meant for quick creation of forms and form validation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5yrs ago

angular-agility

A set of useful Angular.js extensions implementing common UX patterns to improve productivity from @JohnCulviner

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@justa/ng-validators

An collection of Angular Modules used in some applications of the Justa Payments

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
angular-number-input

AngularJS number input directive.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
14d ago
@korbiniankuhn/validator

Validate input values with object schemas.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-async-validator

Directives and service for reusable async validators, write once, use everywhere.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago
@svogv/core

Grid, Treeview, and forms automation using view models with decorators for Angular (2+) and Bootstrap (4+).

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-async-validation

A multi purpose directive for input async validation

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
svogv

Grid, Treeview, and forms automation using view models with decorators for Angular (2+) and Bootstrap (4+).

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-weblineindia-email

AngularJS based Email component, provides option to add single / multiple email input field with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago

angular-validity

Asynchronous validation for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
angular2-form-utils

Useful components and services that will help you managing and validating Angular 2 Forms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago