10 Best Angular Validation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ngx-formly/core
JSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
2.2K
48.7K
14d ago
5.0
5
5
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@angular-material-extensions/password-strength
Angular UI library to illustrate and validate a password's strength with material design - Angular V12 supported
236
9.5K
1mo ago
5.0
2
1
Great Documentation
@ng-dynamic-forms/core
Rapid form development library for Angular
1.2K
2.4K
7mos ago
5.0
2
ngx-intl-tel-input
Phone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
169
23K
3mos ago
2.0
1
ngx-valdemort
Simpler, cleaner Angular validation error messages
148
823
14d ago
@rxweb/reactive-form-validators
Tons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects
331
17K
3mos ago
@ngneat/reactive-forms
(Angular Reactive) Forms with Benefits 😉
513
9.5K
1mo ago
angular-formio
JSON powered forms for Angular
461
2.1K
2mos ago
ngx-mat-intl-tel-input
An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.
45
5.5K
3mos ago
@ajsf/core
Angular JSON Schema Form
296
3.4K
3d ago
@ngneat/error-tailor
🦄 Making sure your tailor-made error solution is seamless!
382
1.5K
3mos ago
angular-cc-library
Library to support Credit Card input masking and validation
76
6.1K
3mos ago
ng2-validation
angular2 validation
617
13.7K
2yrs ago
ngx-custom-validators
Angular custom directives for validation
122
13.3K
1yr ago
@lagoshny/ngx-validation-messages
This module allows to simplify display form validator validation messages using single component.
1
49
2mos ago
angular-ui-validate
General-purpose validator for ngModel
114
8K
5yrs ago
angular-validation-message
Angular 2+ automatic field validation error messages
1
95
8mos ago
ng-validate-equal
Open source contribution - An Angular directive to validate equality of two template-driven form fields
1
237
9mos ago
ngx-form-messages
Angular components for validation messages, like ngMessages
1
131
22d ago
angular-validation-match
Checks if one input matches another. Useful for confirming passwords, emails, or anything.
227
3.7K
6yrs ago
ng-bootstrap-form-validation
An Angular Module for easy data driven (reactive) form validation
59
1.9K
1yr ago
@ngneat/forms-manager
Forms Manager library for Angular
Weekly Downloads
Last Commit
ngx-credit-cards
A Credit Card Directives and Form Validators package for Angular X (2+)
27
607
4yrs ago
angular-reactive-validation
Reactive Forms validation shouldn't require the developer to write lots of HTML to show validation messages. This library makes it easy.
27
326
2mos ago
valdr
A model centric approach to AngularJS form validation
157
312
4yrs ago
angular-validation
[INACTIVE] Client Side Validation for AngularJS 1. (You should use version > 2 💥)
711
289
1yr ago
angular-min-max-validation
min max validation for input(type='text') field
2
160
6yrs ago
ngx-validation
Angular2 + form validators
3
128
3yrs ago
ngx-ow
Angular form validation on steroids
45
104
3yrs ago
angular-ui-form-validation
Directives for angularjs field validation
183
93
4yrs ago
@valueadd/ng-validation-messages
`npm install @valueadd/ng-validation-messages`
0
71
3yrs ago
email-syntax
Email addresses syntax validations library
0
69
4yrs ago
ng-valid-phone
Angularjs directive which use google's libphonenumber library for international phone number validations.
5
65
2yrs ago
angular-auto-validate
An automatic validation module for AngularJS which gets rid of excess html in favour of dynamic element modification to notify the user of validation errors
348
61
6yrs ago
angular2-easy-forms
Easy Forms is a library for simplification of forms in Angular 2. Its meant for quick creation of forms and form validation.
37
59
5yrs ago
angular-agility
A set of useful Angular.js extensions implementing common UX patterns to improve productivity from @JohnCulviner
278
49
5yrs ago
@justa/ng-validators
An collection of Angular Modules used in some applications of the Justa Payments
2
2
8mos ago
angular-number-input
AngularJS number input directive.
3
10
14d ago
@korbiniankuhn/validator
Validate input values with object schemas.
0
17
2yrs ago
angular-async-validator
Directives and service for reusable async validators, write once, use everywhere.
7
8
6yrs ago
@svogv/core
Grid, Treeview, and forms automation using view models with decorators for Angular (2+) and Bootstrap (4+).
13
8
1yr ago
angular-async-validation
A multi purpose directive for input async validation
1
5
5yrs ago
svogv
Grid, Treeview, and forms automation using view models with decorators for Angular (2+) and Bootstrap (4+).
13
4
1yr ago
angular-weblineindia-email
AngularJS based Email component, provides option to add single / multiple email input field with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.
3
3
2yrs ago
angular-validity
Asynchronous validation for Angular applications
2
0
5yrs ago
angular2-form-utils
Useful components and services that will help you managing and validating Angular 2 Forms
8
1
6yrs ago
Suggest Another Package