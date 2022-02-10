openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Validated/Masked Input Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ai

angular-imask

vanilla javascript input mask

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
41.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ym

yopsilon-mask

Angular 2+ input masking directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc

ngx-currency

Currency mask module for Angular 📦

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nti

ng2-tel-input

An Angular 2 wrapper for intl-tel-input library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nit

ngx-intl-tel-input

Phone number input field to support international numbers, Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
afi

angular-forms-input-masks

Mask your @angular/forms formControl inputs with these directives!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

ngx-mask

Angular Plugin to make masks on form fields and html elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
892
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Buggy
2Poor Documentation
ncm

ng2-currency-mask

A very simple currency mask directive that allows using a number attribute with the ngModel.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
24K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
nmi

ngx-mat-intl-tel-input

An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
noi

ng-otp-input

A fully customizable, one-time password input component for the web built with Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
4mos ago
do

@uiowa/digit-only

An Angular directive to only allow [0-9] in the input box when typing, pasting or drag/dropping.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
ni

@douglas-serena/ng-inputs

angular entry library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
6mos ago

angular2-text-mask

Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
78.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-ui-mask

Mask on an input field so the user can only type pre-determined pattern

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
395
Weekly Downloads
27.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

ng2-mask

Angular Plugin to make masks on form fields and html elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
892
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1mo ago
aim

angular-input-masks

Opinionated input masks for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
980
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nm

ng-mask

Angular mask without dependencies (NO JQUERY). Pure javascript and only ~6kb! It gives you power to create your mask with optional fields in accordance with your business.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
ima

input-mask-angular

Angular directive using ts-input-mask library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
748
Last Commit
1yr ago

@angularfy/autonumeric

An Angular module that wraps the awesome autoNumeric input formatter library http://autonumeric.org

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
404
Last Commit
2yrs ago
atf

angular-telephone-filter

☎️ 🇺🇸 A simple filter to clean or format a US phone number.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
273
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ni

ng2-inputmask

Angular 2 directive input mask

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
259
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ng2-input-mask

Mask for Angular 2 Apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nm

@fagnerlima/ng-mask

NgMask is a jQueryMaskPlugin Adapter for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
5yrs ago

angular-weblineindia-password

An AngularJS based Password Input component, which provides input field to add password as a text / password property with validation. The password value is automatically validated on change event. You can also disable password field using disable props.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
aim

angular2-input-masks

input masking for Angular 2

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago

ng-money-mask

Angular directive to mask inputs with currency values

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago

angular-weblineindia-email

AngularJS based Email component, provides option to add single / multiple email input field with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cmd

@ioniczoo/chameleon-mask-directive

Maks Directive for Ionic Designed to Work with Numbers

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit