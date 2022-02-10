Categories
ai
angular-imask
vanilla javascript input mask
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
41.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ym
yopsilon-mask
Angular 2+ input masking directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
ngx-currency
Currency mask module for Angular 📦
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nti
ng2-tel-input
An Angular 2 wrapper for intl-tel-input library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nit
ngx-intl-tel-input
Phone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
afi
angular-forms-input-masks
Mask your @angular/forms formControl inputs with these directives!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ngx-mask
Angular Plugin to make masks on form fields and html elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
892
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
7
Buggy
2
Poor Documentation
ncm
ng2-currency-mask
A very simple currency mask directive that allows using a number attribute with the ngModel.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
24K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
nmi
ngx-mat-intl-tel-input
An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
noi
ng-otp-input
A fully customizable, one-time password input component for the web built with Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
do
@uiowa/digit-only
An Angular directive to only allow [0-9] in the input box when typing, pasting or drag/dropping.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ni
@douglas-serena/ng-inputs
angular entry library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular2-text-mask
Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
78.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-ui-mask
Mask on an input field so the user can only type pre-determined pattern
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
395
Weekly Downloads
27.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng2-mask
Angular Plugin to make masks on form fields and html elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
892
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aim
angular-input-masks
Opinionated input masks for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
980
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
ng-mask
Angular mask without dependencies (NO JQUERY). Pure javascript and only ~6kb! It gives you power to create your mask with optional fields in accordance with your business.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ima
input-mask-angular
Angular directive using ts-input-mask library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
748
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@angularfy/autonumeric
An Angular module that wraps the awesome autoNumeric input formatter library http://autonumeric.org
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
404
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
atf
angular-telephone-filter
☎️ 🇺🇸 A simple filter to clean or format a US phone number.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
273
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni
ng2-inputmask
Angular 2 directive input mask
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
259
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng2-input-mask
Mask for Angular 2 Apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
@fagnerlima/ng-mask
NgMask is a jQueryMaskPlugin Adapter for Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-password
An AngularJS based Password Input component, which provides input field to add password as a text / password property with validation. The password value is automatically validated on change event. You can also disable password field using disable props.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aim
angular2-input-masks
input masking for Angular 2
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng-money-mask
Angular directive to mask inputs with currency values
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-email
AngularJS based Email component, provides option to add single / multiple email input field with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cmd
@ioniczoo/chameleon-mask-directive
Maks Directive for Ionic Designed to Work with Numbers
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
