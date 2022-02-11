openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Tree Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ne

ngx-echarts

An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use

angular-tree-component

A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

@circlon/angular-tree-component

A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jn

jqwidgets-ng

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

angular-ui-tree

A tree component for AngularJS, without jQuery as dependency.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@teambit/component-tree

A tool for component-driven application development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3d ago
nt

ngx-treeview

An Angular treeview component with checkbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Slow
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-treegrid

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@limble/limble-tree

An Angular library for creating highly dynamic drag-and-drop tree structures

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-treemap

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
808
Last Commit
6d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
js

jqwidgets-scripts

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago

@ui-grid/tree-base

UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
11d ago

@ui-grid/tree-view

UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
11d ago
kat

@progress/kendo-angular-treeview

Kendo UI TreeView for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
31.4K
Last Commit
gij

gijgo

Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
tn

tree-ngx

A highly customizable Angular Tree Component usable with minimal implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
506
Last Commit
3mos ago
kat

@progress/kendo-angular-treelist

Kendo UI TreeList for Angular - Display hierarchical data in an Angular tree grid view that supports sorting, filtering, paging, and much more.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
atd

angular2-tree-diagram

### About This is Angular 2+ Hierarchical UI module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

ng2-tree

Angular tree component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

angular-tree-control

Angular JS Tree

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
704
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago

angular-ivh-treeview

A treeview for AngularJS with filtering and checkbox support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ajt

angular-json-tree

Angular directive for displaying a JSON object in an expandable tree structure

CC-BY-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
bos

bosket

Collection of tree view components for front-end frameworks. 🌳

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
901
Last Commit
4yrs ago
njt

ng-js-tree

Angular Directive for the famous JS Tree

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
879
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

ngx-bootstrap-treeview

Ngx Bootstrap Treeview - Simple library to visualize, search and interact with tree data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
451
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
tac

tree-angular-component

A reactjs and vuejs tree component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
nts

ngx-tree-select

Angular select component with tree items

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
1yr ago
atd

angular-tree-dnd

Display tree table (or list) & event Drap & Drop (allow drag multi tree-table include all type: table, ol, ul) by AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
1yr ago
atc

@skyux/angular-tree-component

[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@skyux/angular-tree-component.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@skyux/angular-tree-component) ![SKY UX CI](https://github.com/blackbaud/skyux-angular-tree-component/workflows/SKY%20UX%20CI/badge.svg) [![coverage](ht

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit

o-ngx-tree

Angular component for visualizing data that can be naturally represented as a tree. Forked from valor-software/ng2-tree

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
1yr ago
ntd

ngx-tree-dnd

Angular 7 support, data sortable draggable smart tree.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@pioneer-code/pioneer-tree

Angular tree component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ndt

ng2-dropdown-treeview

An Angular 2 tree component with checkbox and multiple level

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
5yrs ago
adt

angular-d3-tree

D3 tree module for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
3yrs ago
stv

sp-treeview-v2

An angular (2/4/5/6) plugin to display treeview

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ntd

ngx-tree-data

Small NPM dependency to show data in tree form with multiple options, is made in Angular 8.0 using Angular Material in addition to its CDK and with much ♥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nt

@e-cloud/ngx-tree

A derived version of angular-tree-component without mobx, better performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@gitsupport/angular-tree-component

A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>2) - https://angular2-tree.readme.io/docs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ant

axiom-ngx-tree

ngx-tree component for Angular. support nested object,async data,drag and drop,instant search

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
ddt

@abc.xyz/drop-down-treeview

A simple drop down tree view for Angular

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nat

nn-angular-tree

A tree component for angular 2+support display a large of tree nodes, easily to use and custom tree node...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nc

ng2tree-common

Developing a Tree Component Based On Angular2+（基于Angluar2 开发的通用树组件）

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nta

ng-tree-antd

Angular for tinymce

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
bnt

bn-ng-tree-lib

An Angular Tree Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
at

@rign/angular2-tree

Repository contains libraries for Angular: Tree, Filemanager

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tre

@smart-webcomponents-angular/tree

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit