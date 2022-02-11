Categories
10 Best Angular Tree Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ne
ngx-echarts
An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
angular-tree-component
A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
@circlon/angular-tree-component
A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jn
jqwidgets-ng
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
angular-ui-tree
A tree component for AngularJS, without jQuery as dependency.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@teambit/component-tree
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-treeview
An Angular treeview component with checkbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Slow
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-treegrid
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@limble/limble-tree
An Angular library for creating highly dynamic drag-and-drop tree structures
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-treemap
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
808
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
js
jqwidgets-scripts
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ui-grid/tree-base
UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ui-grid/tree-view
UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kat
@progress/kendo-angular-treeview
Kendo UI TreeView for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
31.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gij
gijgo
Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tn
tree-ngx
A highly customizable Angular Tree Component usable with minimal implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
506
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kat
@progress/kendo-angular-treelist
Kendo UI TreeList for Angular - Display hierarchical data in an Angular tree grid view that supports sorting, filtering, paging, and much more.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
atd
angular2-tree-diagram
### About This is Angular 2+ Hierarchical UI module.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ng2-tree
Angular tree component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
354
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-tree-control
Angular JS Tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
704
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-ivh-treeview
A treeview for AngularJS with filtering and checkbox support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ajt
angular-json-tree
Angular directive for displaying a JSON object in an expandable tree structure
Save
CC-BY-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bos
bosket
Collection of tree view components for front-end frameworks. 🌳
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
901
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
njt
ng-js-tree
Angular Directive for the famous JS Tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
879
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ngx-bootstrap-treeview
Ngx Bootstrap Treeview - Simple library to visualize, search and interact with tree data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
451
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
tac
tree-angular-component
A reactjs and vuejs tree component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nts
ngx-tree-select
Angular select component with tree items
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
atd
angular-tree-dnd
Display tree table (or list) & event Drap & Drop (allow drag multi tree-table include all type: table, ol, ul) by AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
atc
@skyux/angular-tree-component
[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@skyux/angular-tree-component.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@skyux/angular-tree-component) ![SKY UX CI](https://github.com/blackbaud/skyux-angular-tree-component/workflows/SKY%20UX%20CI/badge.svg) [![coverage](ht
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
o-ngx-tree
Angular component for visualizing data that can be naturally represented as a tree. Forked from valor-software/ng2-tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntd
ngx-tree-dnd
Angular 7 support, data sortable draggable smart tree.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@pioneer-code/pioneer-tree
Angular tree component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndt
ng2-dropdown-treeview
An Angular 2 tree component with checkbox and multiple level
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
adt
angular-d3-tree
D3 tree module for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
stv
sp-treeview-v2
An angular (2/4/5/6) plugin to display treeview
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ntd
ngx-tree-data
Small NPM dependency to show data in tree form with multiple options, is made in Angular 8.0 using Angular Material in addition to its CDK and with much ♥
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
@e-cloud/ngx-tree
A derived version of angular-tree-component without mobx, better performance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@gitsupport/angular-tree-component
A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>2) - https://angular2-tree.readme.io/docs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ant
axiom-ngx-tree
ngx-tree component for Angular. support nested object,async data,drag and drop,instant search
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ddt
@abc.xyz/drop-down-treeview
A simple drop down tree view for Angular
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nat
nn-angular-tree
A tree component for angular 2+support display a large of tree nodes, easily to use and custom tree node...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng2tree-common
Developing a Tree Component Based On Angular2+（基于Angluar2 开发的通用树组件）
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nta
ng-tree-antd
Angular for tinymce
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bnt
bn-ng-tree-lib
An Angular Tree Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
@rign/angular2-tree
Repository contains libraries for Angular: Tree, Filemanager
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tre
@smart-webcomponents-angular/tree
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
