10 Best Angular Touch Events Libraries

swi

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
ao

angular-ontouch

You can use Prevent the 300ms Click Delay on Mobile Device By touch Event

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

angular-touch

AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

interacto-angular

Front-end framework for processing user interface events in Angular

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
13d ago
nlp

ngx-long-press2

Angular Library to handle long mouse clicks event for desktop and long touch events for mobile and tablets

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
1mo ago
ne

ng2-events

Supercharge your Angular2+ event handling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
2mos ago
ah

angular-hammer

Hammer.js v2 support for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

ngtouch

A angular module to add directives for touch devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
alp

angular-long-press

Long press support for both desktop and mobile when used in AngularJS framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
636
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mt

mn-touch

Ultrafast AngularJS touch events directive - DISMISSED

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
349
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ag

angular-gestures

AngularJS directive that adds support for multi touch gestures to your app. Based on hammer.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
2yrs ago
af

angular-flickity

👆 An AngularJS wrapper for Flickity (Touch, responsive, flickable carousels)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5yrs ago

ngtap

A angular module to add directive `ng-tap`.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ap

angular-pressure

angular-pressure is a JavaScript library that makes dealing with Apple's Force Touch and 3D Touch simple.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago

ngtouchmove

A angular module to add directive `ng-touchmove`.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
amt

angular-module-touch

Touch AngularJS module suitable for bundling with Browserify or Webpack

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nta

ng-touch-actions-lib

This library is a wrapper for hamemr js to usage in angular projects. To use hammerjs event just set `libTouchActions` directive to your element.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

ngtouchend

A angular module to add directive `ng-touchend`.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ntt

ngx-touch-trail

Angular library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago