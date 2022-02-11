Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Touch Events Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
ao
angular-ontouch
You can use Prevent the 300ms Click Delay on Mobile Device By touch Event
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-touch
AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
interacto-angular
Front-end framework for processing user interface events in Angular
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nlp
ngx-long-press2
Angular Library to handle long mouse clicks event for desktop and long touch events for mobile and tablets
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ne
ng2-events
Supercharge your Angular2+ event handling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ah
angular-hammer
Hammer.js v2 support for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngtouch
A angular module to add directives for touch devices.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
alp
angular-long-press
Long press support for both desktop and mobile when used in AngularJS framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
636
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mt
mn-touch
Ultrafast AngularJS touch events directive - DISMISSED
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
349
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
angular-gestures
AngularJS directive that adds support for multi touch gestures to your app. Based on hammer.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
af
angular-flickity
👆 An AngularJS wrapper for Flickity (Touch, responsive, flickable carousels)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngtap
A angular module to add directive `ng-tap`.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-pressure
angular-pressure is a JavaScript library that makes dealing with Apple's Force Touch and 3D Touch simple.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngtouchmove
A angular module to add directive `ng-touchmove`.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amt
angular-module-touch
Touch AngularJS module suitable for bundling with Browserify or Webpack
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nta
ng-touch-actions-lib
This library is a wrapper for hamemr js to usage in angular projects. To use hammerjs event just set `libTouchActions` directive to your element.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngtouchend
A angular module to add directive `ng-touchend`.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntt
ngx-touch-trail
Angular library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package