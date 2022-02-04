openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Tooltip Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

np

ngx-popperjs

An Angular 8+ wrapper for @popperjs/core

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant

@teambit/component.ui.component-tooltip

A tool for component-driven application development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
3d ago

@ngneat/helipopper

🚁 A Powerful Tooltip and Popover for Angular Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
10d ago
ntw

ngx-tippy-wrapper

Angular wrapper for Tippy.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popups

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@angular-ru/tooltip

🅰️ ngular-RU Software Development Kit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
13d ago

@teambit/ui.component-tooltip

A tool for component-driven application development.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3d ago
ntd

ng2-tooltip-directive

The tooltip is a pop-up tip that appears when you hover over an item or click on it.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
kc

ku4web-components

kodmunki™ Web Components

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4d ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
kat

@progress/kendo-angular-tooltip

Kendo UI Tooltip for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22.1K
Last Commit

@conectate/ct-tooltip

LitElement Web Components

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7d ago

ngx-smart-popover

Simple popover control for your angular (v4+) applications using bootstrap4 with smart reflection logic when overflowing the viewport. This is a continuation of ngx-popover (https://github.com/pleerock/ngx-popover). If you want to use it without bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
np

ngx-popper

An angular wrapper for popper.js, great for tooltips and positioning popping elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

angular-tooltips

Angularjs tooltips module, add tooltips to your elements - https://720kb.github.io/angular-tooltips

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ap

angular-popper

Popover component for Angular 2+ based on Popper.js library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
np

ns-popover

Popover dialogs for angularjs applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
net

ngx-ellipsis-tooltip

Component to display ellipsis and material tooltip dynamically

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2mos ago
nt

@teamhive/ngx-tooltip

**Built on top of [Tippy.js](https://atomiks.github.io/tippyjs/)**

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
661
Last Commit

md2

Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
st

@seanwong24/s-tooltip

An easy-to-use tooltip web component for any framework (Angular, React, Vue, etc.) or vanilla JS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4mos ago

@ngui/tooltip

Angular2 Tooltip Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
4yrs ago
at

angularjs-tooltips

Tooltips for any element using any html in AngularJS with no requirements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
178
Last Commit
4yrs ago
at

angular2-tooltip

Angular2 tooltip component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
5yrs ago
tj

tooltip-js

Easily implement tooltips using vanilla Javascript written in ECMAScript 6. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nbt

ngx-better-tooltip

## Installation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nsp

ngx-smart-popper

ngx-smart-popper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
3yrs ago

ng2-tooltip-overlay

Angular2 Tooltip Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@chinchilla-software/angular-tooltip

Simple and extensible tooltips for angularjs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago

@independer/ng-tooltip

Angular tooltip based on click event

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@circe/tooltip

Circe Components for Angular :: Tooltip Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
top

toppy

Overlay library for Angular 7+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nvt

ngx-validate-tooltip

Angular FormValidate Tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
at

@gustafguner/angular-tooltip

An easy-to-use Angular (6+) component for displaying tooltips

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sta

smart-tooltip-angular

A package that allows you tooltip to show intelligently base on where it is

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nt

ng-tooltips

Tooltips for any element using any html in AngularJS with no requirements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
uma

@ueqt/uma

ueqt's angular material control library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nt

@silmar/ng-tooltip

[![npm (scoped)](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@silmar/ng-tooltip.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@silmar/ng-tooltip) [![pipeline status](https://gitlab.com/etg-public/silmar-ng-tooltip/badges/master/pipeline.svg)](https://gitlab.com/etg-public/silmar-

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
nts

ngx-tooltip-server

Simple tooltip control for your Angular applications using bootstrap3. Does not depend of jquery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ndt

ngx-d3-tooltip

Add tooltips to your d3 visualizations using Angular Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nc

ng-cooltip

🆒 An angular module with a small collection of various hover tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago

angular2-tooltips

tooltips for angular2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
abt

@momsfriendlydevco/angular-bs-tooltip

AngularJS + Bootstrap tooltip support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-tipped

An AngularJS directive for the Tipped tooltip library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
gw

gd-window

This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
gt

gd-tooltip

This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
nst

ng-selected-text-tooltip

Tooltip for selected text with actions. Inspired by medium.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago