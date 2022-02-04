Categories
10 Best Angular Tooltip Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
np
ngx-popperjs
An Angular 8+ wrapper for @popperjs/core
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
@teambit/component.ui.component-tooltip
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ngneat/helipopper
🚁 A Powerful Tooltip and Popover for Angular Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ntw
ngx-tippy-wrapper
Angular wrapper for Tippy.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
16.0KB
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popups
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@angular-ru/tooltip
🅰️ ngular-RU Software Development Kit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@teambit/ui.component-tooltip
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntd
ng2-tooltip-directive
The tooltip is a pop-up tip that appears when you hover over an item or click on it.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kc
ku4web-components
kodmunki™ Web Components
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kat
@progress/kendo-angular-tooltip
Kendo UI Tooltip for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@conectate/ct-tooltip
LitElement Web Components
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-smart-popover
Simple popover control for your angular (v4+) applications using bootstrap4 with smart reflection logic when overflowing the viewport. This is a continuation of ngx-popover (https://github.com/pleerock/ngx-popover). If you want to use it without bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ngx-popper
An angular wrapper for popper.js, great for tooltips and positioning popping elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-tooltips
Angularjs tooltips module, add tooltips to your elements - https://720kb.github.io/angular-tooltips
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-popper
Popover component for Angular 2+ based on Popper.js library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ns-popover
Popover dialogs for angularjs applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
net
ngx-ellipsis-tooltip
Component to display ellipsis and material tooltip dynamically
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
@teamhive/ngx-tooltip
**Built on top of [Tippy.js](https://atomiks.github.io/tippyjs/)**
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
661
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
md2
Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
st
@seanwong24/s-tooltip
An easy-to-use tooltip web component for any framework (Angular, React, Vue, etc.) or vanilla JS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngui/tooltip
Angular2 Tooltip Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angularjs-tooltips
Tooltips for any element using any html in AngularJS with no requirements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
178
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
at
angular2-tooltip
Angular2 tooltip component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tj
tooltip-js
Easily implement tooltips using vanilla Javascript written in ECMAScript 6. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbt
ngx-better-tooltip
## Installation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsp
ngx-smart-popper
ngx-smart-popper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-tooltip-overlay
Angular2 Tooltip Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chinchilla-software/angular-tooltip
Simple and extensible tooltips for angularjs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@independer/ng-tooltip
Angular tooltip based on click event
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@circe/tooltip
Circe Components for Angular :: Tooltip Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
top
toppy
Overlay library for Angular 7+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nvt
ngx-validate-tooltip
Angular FormValidate Tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
at
@gustafguner/angular-tooltip
An easy-to-use Angular (6+) component for displaying tooltips
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sta
smart-tooltip-angular
A package that allows you tooltip to show intelligently base on where it is
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng-tooltips
Tooltips for any element using any html in AngularJS with no requirements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uma
@ueqt/uma
ueqt's angular material control library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
@silmar/ng-tooltip
[![npm (scoped)](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@silmar/ng-tooltip.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@silmar/ng-tooltip) [![pipeline status](https://gitlab.com/etg-public/silmar-ng-tooltip/badges/master/pipeline.svg)](https://gitlab.com/etg-public/silmar-
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nts
ngx-tooltip-server
Simple tooltip control for your Angular applications using bootstrap3. Does not depend of jquery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndt
ngx-d3-tooltip
Add tooltips to your d3 visualizations using Angular Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng-cooltip
🆒 An angular module with a small collection of various hover tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular2-tooltips
tooltips for angular2
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
abt
@momsfriendlydevco/angular-bs-tooltip
AngularJS + Bootstrap tooltip support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-tipped
An AngularJS directive for the Tipped tooltip library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gw
gd-window
This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gt
gd-tooltip
This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nst
ng-selected-text-tooltip
Tooltip for selected text with actions. Inspired by medium.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
