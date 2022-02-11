openbase logo
igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap

Angular powered Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
402K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Performant
ngx-toastr

🍞 Angular Toastr

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
275K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup

🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
angular-notifier

A well designed, fully animated, highly customizable, and easy-to-use notification library for your Angular application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
angular2-notifications

> A light and easy to use notifications library for Angular 2. ~~It features both regular page notifications (toasts) and push notifications.~~

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ng-snotify

Angular 2+ Notification Center

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
@ngneat/hot-toast

🍞 Smoking hot Notifications for Angular. Lightweight, customizable and beautiful by default.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-notifications

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago

@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap

Angular powered Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
toastifier

🏷️It's a simple, lightweight, and easy-to-use npm package for displaying alerts, popups with some customizable features like animation, positions, style, etc.⭐

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
5mos ago
angularjs-toast

🍻 A Simple toast notification service for AngularJS pages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
21d ago

angular-toastify

A somewhat minimalistic clone of React Toastify.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
505
Last Commit
8mos ago
@agney/ir-toast

Imperative Toast Component for Ionic React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1d ago
angular2-toaster

Angular2-toaster is an asynchronous, non-blocking Angular Toaster Notification library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-toastr

Angular port of CodeSeven/toastr.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-snackbar

Snackbar / Toast notifications for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
4mos ago
angularjs-toaster

AngularJS Toaster is a customized version of "toastr" non-blocking notification javascript library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng-toast

Angular provider for toast notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ng2-toasty

Angular2 Toasty component shows growl-style alerts and messages for your app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ng2-toastr

bootstrap style of toast for modern angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
ng6-toastr-notifications

Angular 6 Toaster Notifications Module ===================

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
ngx-toasta

Simple and clean Toast notification library for AngularX (Angular2 and beyond)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
deneb-ui

UI building blocks for project Deneb

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
ngx-toaster

Native Angular Toaster Module (ngx-toaster) ==============================================

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-toast-notifications

Angular Toast Notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
526
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng2-izitoast

Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for angular 2 of iziToast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-notification

Angular Library to display all types of notifications in a Toast Notification format. Tested on Angular 6

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
278
Last Commit
@noggin/angular2-notifications

> A light and easy to use notifications library for Angular 2. ~~It features both regular page notifications (toasts) and push notifications.~~

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
ngx-izitoast

Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for angular 5 of iziToast, refer to ng2-izitoast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular5-toaster

An Angular Toaster Notification library based on AngularJS-Toaster

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ngx-toasty

Angular Toasty component shows growl-style alerts and messages for your web app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-toasty

Angular Toasty ================= **Angular Toasty** is a simple standalone AngularJS module with extensive features that provides growl-style alerts and messages for your app.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
@cime/ngx-toasty

Angular Toasty component shows growl-style alerts and messages for your app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
3yrs ago
wsuite-notification

Toast notification for angular 2,4,5,6,7,8+ version.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
ngx-mat-alert-confirm

A highly customizable library for alerts and confirm messages using angular material components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-bootstrap-toasts

This is a copy of package created by DreyLiky

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
angular2-toaster-sgu

Angular2-toaster is an asynchronous, non-blocking Angular Toaster Notification library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular2-notifications-lite

Lite version compatible with Angular 2 & 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
booble-toast

Angular NPM Plugin for toast notifications

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
colored-snackbar

A super customizable angular snackbar module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
@logo-software/toast

The Angular Toast is a small, nonblocking notification pop-up. A toast is shown to users with readable message content at the bottom of the screen or at a specific target and disappears automatically after a few seconds (time-out) with different animation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
ngx-infi-toast

🚀 Neat, lightweight and fully customizable notifications for your app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng2-toasty-gamebench

Angular2 Toasty component shows growl-style alerts and messages for your app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mmm-toast

An Angular toast component that shows growl-style alerts and messages for your application. This is a continuation of the legacy previously championed by [ngx-toasta](https://github.com/emonney/ngx-toasta) and before that [ng2-toasty](https://github.com/a

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
log_toast

Show angular $log as Toaster

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@haithamsboui/ng-toasty

Angular2 Toasty component shows growl-style alerts and messages for your app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngprophet

A very lean AngularJS directive to display toast messages on web pages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@ziobrowsky/ether

Easy to use & customize - **Angular Notificatios**. You can find this Angular library on this [GitHub](https://github.com/MatrixMZ/ng-ether) repository.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit