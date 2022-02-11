Categories
10 Best Angular Toast Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap
Angular powered Bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
402K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Performant
nt
ngx-toastr
🍞 Angular Toastr
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
275K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
5
Highly Customizable
nap
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup
🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
an
angular-notifier
A well designed, fully animated, highly customizable, and easy-to-use notification library for your Angular application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
an
angular2-notifications
> A light and easy to use notifications library for Angular 2. ~~It features both regular page notifications (toasts) and push notifications.~~
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ns
ng-snotify
Angular 2+ Notification Center
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@ngneat/hot-toast
🍞 Smoking hot Notifications for Angular. Lightweight, customizable and beautiful by default.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-notifications
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap
Angular powered Bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
toa
toastifier
🏷️It's a simple, lightweight, and easy-to-use npm package for displaying alerts, popups with some customizable features like animation, positions, style, etc.⭐
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
at
angularjs-toast
🍻 A Simple toast notification service for AngularJS pages
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-toastify
A somewhat minimalistic clone of React Toastify.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
505
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
it
@agney/ir-toast
Imperative Toast Component for Ionic React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular2-toaster
Angular2-toaster is an asynchronous, non-blocking Angular Toaster Notification library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-toastr
Angular port of CodeSeven/toastr.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-snackbar
Snackbar / Toast notifications for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angularjs-toaster
AngularJS Toaster is a customized version of "toastr" non-blocking notification javascript library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng-toast
Angular provider for toast notifications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
nt
ng2-toasty
Angular2 Toasty component shows growl-style alerts and messages for your app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng2-toastr
bootstrap style of toast for modern angular
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntn
ng6-toastr-notifications
Angular 6 Toaster Notifications Module ===================
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-toasta
Simple and clean Toast notification library for AngularX (Angular2 and beyond)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
du
deneb-ui
UI building blocks for project Deneb
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-toaster
Native Angular Toaster Module (ngx-toaster) ==============================================
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntn
ngx-toast-notifications
Angular Toast Notifications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
526
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ni
ng2-izitoast
Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for angular 2 of iziToast
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nn
ngx-notification
Angular Library to display all types of notifications in a Toast Notification format. Tested on Angular 6
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
278
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
an
@noggin/angular2-notifications
> A light and easy to use notifications library for Angular 2. ~~It features both regular page notifications (toasts) and push notifications.~~
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ni
ngx-izitoast
Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for angular 5 of iziToast, refer to ng2-izitoast
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular5-toaster
An Angular Toaster Notification library based on AngularJS-Toaster
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-toasty
Angular Toasty component shows growl-style alerts and messages for your web app
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-toasty
Angular Toasty ================= **Angular Toasty** is a simple standalone AngularJS module with extensive features that provides growl-style alerts and messages for your app.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
@cime/ngx-toasty
Angular Toasty component shows growl-style alerts and messages for your app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wn
wsuite-notification
Toast notification for angular 2,4,5,6,7,8+ version.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nma
ngx-mat-alert-confirm
A highly customizable library for alerts and confirm messages using angular material components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
abt
angular-bootstrap-toasts
This is a copy of package created by DreyLiky
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ats
angular2-toaster-sgu
Angular2-toaster is an asynchronous, non-blocking Angular Toaster Notification library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
anl
angular2-notifications-lite
Lite version compatible with Angular 2 & 4
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
booble-toast
Angular NPM Plugin for toast notifications
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cs
colored-snackbar
A super customizable angular snackbar module
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
toa
@logo-software/toast
The Angular Toast is a small, nonblocking notification pop-up. A toast is shown to users with readable message content at the bottom of the screen or at a specific target and disappears automatically after a few seconds (time-out) with different animation
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nit
ngx-infi-toast
🚀 Neat, lightweight and fully customizable notifications for your app
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ntg
ng2-toasty-gamebench
Angular2 Toasty component shows growl-style alerts and messages for your app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mt
mmm-toast
An Angular toast component that shows growl-style alerts and messages for your application. This is a continuation of the legacy previously championed by [ngx-toasta](https://github.com/emonney/ngx-toasta) and before that [ng2-toasty](https://github.com/a
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lt
log_toast
Show angular $log as Toaster
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
@haithamsboui/ng-toasty
Angular2 Toasty component shows growl-style alerts and messages for your app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngp
ngprophet
A very lean AngularJS directive to display toast messages on web pages.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eth
@ziobrowsky/ether
Easy to use & customize - **Angular Notificatios**. You can find this Angular library on this [GitHub](https://github.com/MatrixMZ/ng-ether) repository.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
1.47KB
Tree-Shakeable
