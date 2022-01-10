Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Angular Timer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sea
session-expiration-alert
Angular module for session expiration alert
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nit
ng-inactivity-timer
A collection of Angular libraries
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package