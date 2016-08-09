openbase logo
10 Best Angular Timeline Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
angular-timeline

An Angular.JS directive that generates a responsive, data-driven vertical timeline to tell a story, show history or describe a sequence of events.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar

Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-gantt

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6d ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
ngx-mzd-timeline

Minimalist's vertical timeline library for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
722
Last Commit
3d ago
angular-mgl-timeline

Timeline component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ngx-timeline-albe

Component for rendering timelines from the your data.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
4mos ago
ngx-time-scheduler

A simple Angular Timeline Scheduler library. Note: New version is coming out by 1st August, 2021

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
7mos ago
ngx-rend-timeline

Minimalist's vertical timeline library for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
6mos ago

angular-vertical-timeline

Vertical Timeline component for angular 4+

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
851
Last Commit
4yrs ago
@next-level-integration/timeline

Timeline angular component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
angular-gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar

Angular version of gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar [ angular gantt, angular schedule, angular timeline, angular calendar, angular schedule timeline, angular gantt schedule, agngular booking ]

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
ng-vertical-timeline

This is a Angular library that generates a vertical timeline.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
ngx-chronology

A chronology component module built in angular

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angularx-timeline

Generate timeline layout with dynamic data input.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
ngx-vertical-timeline

Module for creating Responsive Vertical Timeline

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng2-timeline

An angular js library that automatically generates timeline with callback function to handle click events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-daily-gantt-chart

All my public npm package source codes are stored here.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-video-timeline

a video timeline for ng2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
angular-timelinejs3

A timelineJS3 angular directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-timeline-vertical

![version](https://img.shields.io/badge/npm-v1.0.3-blue) ![build](https://img.shields.io/badge/build-passing-green) ![minified](https://img.shields.io/badge/minified-10.9kB-green)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
@beyond-vision/angular-mgl-timeline

[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/angular-mgl-timeline.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/angular-mgl-timeline)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
angular2-timeline

Angular Timeline Library Quick add and use angular component in you application useful for many data view and time based views

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
ng-timeline

Simple animated timeline component for Angular 4+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
angularjs-d3timeline

d3.js timeline directive for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng-calendar-heatmap

🔥 d3 calendar heatmap for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago

altair-ui

UI building blocks for project Deneb

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular2x-timeline

[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/angular2x-timeline.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/angular-ng-timeline)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-timeline-acracode

A timeline component for Angular 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit