10 Best Angular Timeline Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
at
angular-timeline
An Angular.JS directive that generates a responsive, data-driven vertical timeline to tell a story, show history or describe a sequence of events.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar
Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-gantt
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmt
ngx-mzd-timeline
Minimalist's vertical timeline library for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
722
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amt
angular-mgl-timeline
Timeline component for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nta
ngx-timeline-albe
Component for rendering timelines from the your data.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nts
ngx-time-scheduler
A simple Angular Timeline Scheduler library. Note: New version is coming out by 1st August, 2021
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nrt
ngx-rend-timeline
Minimalist's vertical timeline library for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-vertical-timeline
Vertical Timeline component for angular 4+
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
851
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tim
@next-level-integration/timeline
Timeline angular component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ags
angular-gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar
Angular version of gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar [ angular gantt, angular schedule, angular timeline, angular calendar, angular schedule timeline, angular gantt schedule, agngular booking ]
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nvt
ng-vertical-timeline
This is a Angular library that generates a vertical timeline.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-chronology
A chronology component module built in angular
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angularx-timeline
Generate timeline layout with dynamic data input.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nvt
ngx-vertical-timeline
Module for creating Responsive Vertical Timeline
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng2-timeline
An angular js library that automatically generates timeline with callback function to handle click events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndg
ngx-daily-gantt-chart
All my public npm package source codes are stored here.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nvt
ngx-video-timeline
a video timeline for ng2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-timelinejs3
A timelineJS3 angular directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntv
ngx-timeline-vertical
![version](https://img.shields.io/badge/npm-v1.0.3-blue) ![build](https://img.shields.io/badge/build-passing-green) ![minified](https://img.shields.io/badge/minified-10.9kB-green)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amt
@beyond-vision/angular-mgl-timeline
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/angular-mgl-timeline.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/angular-mgl-timeline)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular2-timeline
Angular Timeline Library Quick add and use angular component in you application useful for many data view and time based views
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng-timeline
Simple animated timeline component for Angular 4+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ad
angularjs-d3timeline
d3.js timeline directive for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nch
ng-calendar-heatmap
🔥 d3 calendar heatmap for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
altair-ui
UI building blocks for project Deneb
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular2x-timeline
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/angular2x-timeline.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/angular-ng-timeline)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nta
ngx-timeline-acracode
A timeline component for Angular 2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
