Best Angular Textfield Libraries
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
ngx-show-hide-password
Angular - Form Input: Add split input button to password or text input. Toggles input type between "text" and "password".
angular-weblineindia-email
AngularJS based Email component, provides option to add single / multiple email input field with validation. The email value is automatically validated on blur event. You can change validation message using props. You can also disable email field using disable props.
