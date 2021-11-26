Categories
10 Best Angular Tags Libraries
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
tag
@yaireo/tagify
🔖 lightweight, efficient Tags input component in Vanilla JS / React / Angular / Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
35.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nse
ngx-select-ex
Angular based replacement for select boxes
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-chips
Tag Input component for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-selectize
Angular Selectize
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nti
ng-tags-input
Tags input directive for AngularJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ngx-meta/core
Dynamic page title & meta tags utility for Angular (w/server-side rendering)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
337
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nti
ngx-tags-input
an angular 2 tags input element based on bootstrap 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
932
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
md2
Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown-angular7
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angularjs-input-tags
AngularJS component to manage tags in input with dropdown selector themed with Bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
435
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ati
angular2-tag-input
Tag input component for Angular 2
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
358
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng2-tags
Tags component for angular2
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
ng2-meta
Dynamic meta tags and SEO in Angular2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nti
ngx-tags-input-box
A tags input is a UI component which allows the user to insert multiple entries as tags into an input field. Also known as Tagging/Tokenizing system. You can find this system on most major websites.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-chips
angular based chip component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmt
ngx-mat-tag-input
Angular tags input for Material Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ati
@iomechs/angular-tags-input
A simple tags input library for Angular. Supports nested elements and a lot of flexibility to the developers. (README to be updated)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngconf-taginput
Tag Input feature for angular apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ast
angular-sliding-tags
The sliding tags (source: https://codepen.io/Thibaut/pen/eCIkr) with input in angular way
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-dropdown
AngularJS Dropdown is a lightweight component and includes all in one UI for selection and autocomplete.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-tags
an angular tag input control
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
atc
angular-tag-cloud
Create simple clean and good-looking tag clouds in angular with this library. No extra dependencies required.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ats
angular-tag-select
Angular component to select items from a list in a tag-like display
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
snt
simple-ng-tags
Simple tag input component implementation for Angular 4
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ta
tags-autocomplete
TagInputAutocomplete Angular
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mos
multiple-options-select-dropdown
A simple component which allows to select mutliple options from dropdown
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ata
angular2-tag-autocomplete
Tag input component for Angular 2
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ati
angular2-tag-input-clarity
Tag input component for Angular 2 using VMware Clarity Styling
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tag
@logo-software/tags
Use tags to label, categorize, or organize items using keywords that describe them. Tags can be used as filter chips with remove buttons.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-choices
Angular 4+ typehead to search and select multiple tags
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
md2-tags
Material Design components for Angular 2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmt
ng2-mselect-tags
Angular 2+ MultiSelect which adds tags into a container.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
atc
ang2-tag-cloud
Simple and clean library for displaying tag cloud
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
nsa
ngx-smart-autocomplete
A lightweight Angular library with integrated tag input, dynamic drop-down lists, and fuzzy search capabilities, support keyboard shortcuts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngt
ngtagcloud
Angular tag cloud with click handler
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tag
@sedeh/tagbox
Have you ever been in need of a tag box that can provide many built in functionalities that suites you needs? TagBox is built with Angular 4+ code and is developed specifically without needing to use ngModel to avoid an existing bug in Angular which makes
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
me
material2-extensions
A component library of custom extensions to [Angular Material 2](https://material.angular.io/).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
