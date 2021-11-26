openbase logo
10 Best Angular Tags Libraries

@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
tag

@yaireo/tagify

🔖 lightweight, efficient Tags input component in Vanilla JS / React / Angular / Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
35.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
nse

ngx-select-ex

Angular based replacement for select boxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
nmd

ng-multiselect-dropdown

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
nc

ngx-chips

Tag Input component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
ns

ng-selectize

Angular Selectize

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago
nti

ng-tags-input

Tags input directive for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
cor

@ngx-meta/core

Dynamic page title & meta tags utility for Angular (w/server-side rendering)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
337
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nti

ngx-tags-input

an angular 2 tags input element based on bootstrap 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
932
Last Commit
3yrs ago

md2

Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nmd

ng-multiselect-dropdown-angular7

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
3yrs ago

angularjs-input-tags

AngularJS component to manage tags in input with dropdown selector themed with Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
435
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ati

angular2-tag-input

Tag input component for Angular 2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
358
Last Commit
nt

ng2-tags

Tags component for angular2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
21d ago
nm

ng2-meta

Dynamic meta tags and SEO in Angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nti

ngx-tags-input-box

A tags input is a UI component which allows the user to insert multiple entries as tags into an input field. Also known as Tagging/Tokenizing system. You can find this system on most major websites.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
ac

angular-chips

angular based chip component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nmt

ngx-mat-tag-input

Angular tags input for Material Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ati

@iomechs/angular-tags-input

A simple tags input library for Angular. Supports nested elements and a lot of flexibility to the developers. (README to be updated)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
nt

ngconf-taginput

Tag Input feature for angular apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
7mos ago
ast

angular-sliding-tags

The sliding tags (source: https://codepen.io/Thibaut/pen/eCIkr) with input in angular way

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago

angular-weblineindia-dropdown

AngularJS Dropdown is a lightweight component and includes all in one UI for selection and autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nt

ngx-tags

an angular tag input control

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
atc

angular-tag-cloud

Create simple clean and good-looking tag clouds in angular with this library. No extra dependencies required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ats

angular-tag-select

Angular component to select items from a list in a tag-like display

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
snt

simple-ng-tags

Simple tag input component implementation for Angular 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ta

tags-autocomplete

TagInputAutocomplete Angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
mos

multiple-options-select-dropdown

A simple component which allows to select mutliple options from dropdown

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ata

angular2-tag-autocomplete

Tag input component for Angular 2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
ati

angular2-tag-input-clarity

Tag input component for Angular 2 using VMware Clarity Styling

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
tag

@logo-software/tags

Use tags to label, categorize, or organize items using keywords that describe them. Tags can be used as filter chips with remove buttons.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
nc

ngx-choices

Angular 4+ typehead to search and select multiple tags

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago

md2-tags

Material Design components for Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nmt

ng2-mselect-tags

Angular 2+ MultiSelect which adds tags into a container.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
atc

ang2-tag-cloud

Simple and clean library for displaying tag cloud

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
nsa

ngx-smart-autocomplete

A lightweight Angular library with integrated tag input, dynamic drop-down lists, and fuzzy search capabilities, support keyboard shortcuts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngt

ngtagcloud

Angular tag cloud with click handler

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
tag

@sedeh/tagbox

Have you ever been in need of a tag box that can provide many built in functionalities that suites you needs? TagBox is built with Angular 4+ code and is developed specifically without needing to use ngModel to avoid an existing bug in Angular which makes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
me

material2-extensions

A component library of custom extensions to [Angular Material 2](https://material.angular.io/).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago