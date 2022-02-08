openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Tabs Navigation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
nft

ngx-formly-tabs

ngx-formly-tabs is an Angular module that adds Components that enable flexible tab use for Ngx Formly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
4mos ago
nt

ngx-tabset

A very simple library to let you create some tabs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
aur

angular-ui-router-tabs

Idiot-proof tab panes with route support using Angular.js + Bootstrap 3 + UI Router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
atc

angular-tabs-component

A full featured tab component for Angular (2 and above, including 4).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
761
Last Commit

angular-ui-tab-scroll

A scrollable tab plugin compatible with angular-ui bootstrap tabs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tab

@ngx-tiny/tabs

Implementation of Light Weight Angular Components for Production Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
1yr ago

@pevil/ng-tabs

Angular2+ UI directives for constructing a tabs interface

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@flosportsinc/ng-tabs

A collection of Angular components for universal video playback. 📹

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nt

ngx-tab

A very simple tab component for Angular.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mnt

mat-named-tabs

Angular material design named tabs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vt

v-tabs

Dynamic, flexible and accessible AngularJS tabs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
gt

gd-tab

This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit