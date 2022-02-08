Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Tabs Navigation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
nft
ngx-formly-tabs
ngx-formly-tabs is an Angular module that adds Components that enable flexible tab use for Ngx Formly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-tabset
A very simple library to let you create some tabs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aur
angular-ui-router-tabs
Idiot-proof tab panes with route support using Angular.js + Bootstrap 3 + UI Router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
atc
angular-tabs-component
A full featured tab component for Angular (2 and above, including 4).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
761
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-ui-tab-scroll
A scrollable tab plugin compatible with angular-ui bootstrap tabs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tab
@ngx-tiny/tabs
Implementation of Light Weight Angular Components for Production Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@pevil/ng-tabs
Angular2+ UI directives for constructing a tabs interface
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@flosportsinc/ng-tabs
A collection of Angular components for universal video playback. 📹
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-tab
A very simple tab component for Angular.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mnt
mat-named-tabs
Angular material design named tabs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
v-tabs
Dynamic, flexible and accessible AngularJS tabs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gt
gd-tab
This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package