10 Best Angular Table Libraries

@ag-grid-community/core

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

@ag-grid-enterprise/core

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

ag-grid-enterprise

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Performant

ag-grid-community

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant

igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

handsontable

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation

@handsontable/angular

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-datatables

DataTables with Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation

gridjs

Advanced table plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@swimlane/ngx-datatable

✨ A feature-rich yet lightweight data-table crafted for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
ngx-easy-table

The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-material-data-table

Material Design Data Table for Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jqwidgets-ng

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-grids

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@angular-ru/ng-table-builder

🅰️ ngular-RU Software Development Kit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
13d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-spreadsheet

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

ng2-alfresco-datatable

Alfresco Angular Components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4d ago
jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

@i-cell/data-table

Data Table Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
1mo ago
jqwidgets-scripts

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago

ngx-material-data-table

Base class and tools for professional data tables based on Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1mo ago

@sq-ui/ng-datatable

Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
@pascalhonegger/ng-datatable

DataTable - Simple table component with sorting and pagination for the latest Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
949
Last Commit
9d ago
ngx-export-as

Angular 2+ / Ionic 2+ HTML/table element to export it as JSON, XML, PNG, CSV, TXT, MS-Word, Ms-Excel, PDF

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
simplemattable

Set of Angular components that fit into or use Angular Material Design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
2mos ago
ng-table

Simple table with sorting and filtering on AngularJS

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-auto-table

A simple to use data table for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
9mos ago
ng2-ya-table

Angular 11 yet another table

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng2-smart-table

Angular Smart Table

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
@transunion-ui/tablejs

High performance table solution for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
10mos ago
angular-smart-table

Code source of Smart Table module: a table/grid for Angularjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-tree-table

Expandable and Collapsible Table structure in Angular Way

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
7mos ago
angular2-datatable

DataTable - Simple table component with sorting and pagination for Angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

ng2-table

Simple table extension with sorting, filtering, paging... for Angular2 apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
556
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-datatable

Angular Datatable using ng-table. Core from ng2-table of valor software

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mat-vs-table

mat table with virtual scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

gridjs-angular

Angular wrapper for Grid.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
9mos ago

@taiga-ui/addon-table

Angular UI Kit and components library for awesome people

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
angular-6-datatable

DataTable - Simple table component with sorting and pagination for Angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng2-easy-table

The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2d ago
smart-webcomponents-angular

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
937
Last Commit
dynamic-mat-table

dynamic-mat-table is an Angular component for presenting large and complex data with a lightning fast performance (at least 10x faster) and excellent level of control over the presentation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
287
Last Commit
4mos ago

angular-data-table

A feature-rich but lightweight ES6 AngularJS Data Table crafted for large data sets!

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
586
Weekly Downloads
860
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ng2-handsontable

Angular 2 directive for Handsontable

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
654
Last Commit
4yrs ago

md2

Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago

right-angled

Lightweight and easy to use angular data grids which integrates with your markup and styles rather than generating its own

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
1yr ago
silly-datatable

Angular 6+ light datatable with easy styling functional, server side sorting, paging, filtering, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
8mos ago
angular4-material-table

Angular 4 table based on @angular/cdk table structure, to allow row insertion, edition, validation and deletion.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng-treetable

Tree table component for angular 2+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
358
Last Commit
@angular-generic-table/core

A generic table for Angular 2+. Generic table uses standard markup for tables ie. table, tr and td elements etc. and has support for expanding rows, global search, filters, sorting, pagination, export to CSV, column clicks, custom column rendering, custom export values.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
352
Last Commit
2yrs ago