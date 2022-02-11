Categories
10 Best Angular Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ag-grid-community/core
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
@ag-grid-enterprise/core
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
ag-grid-enterprise
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
6
Performant
ag-grid-community
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
handsontable
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
1
Great Documentation
@handsontable/angular
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-datatables
DataTables with Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
25.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
gridjs
Advanced table plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@swimlane/ngx-datatable
✨ A feature-rich yet lightweight data-table crafted for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
ngx-easy-table
The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-material-data-table
Material Design Data Table for Angular Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jqwidgets-ng
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-grids
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@angular-ru/ng-table-builder
🅰️ ngular-RU Software Development Kit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-spreadsheet
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-alfresco-datatable
Alfresco Angular Components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@i-cell/data-table
Data Table Component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jqwidgets-scripts
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-material-data-table
Base class and tools for professional data tables based on Angular Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@sq-ui/ng-datatable
Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@pascalhonegger/ng-datatable
DataTable - Simple table component with sorting and pagination for the latest Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
949
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-export-as
Angular 2+ / Ionic 2+ HTML/table element to export it as JSON, XML, PNG, CSV, TXT, MS-Word, Ms-Excel, PDF
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
simplemattable
Set of Angular components that fit into or use Angular Material Design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng-table
Simple table with sorting and filtering on AngularJS
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-auto-table
A simple to use data table for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-ya-table
Angular 11 yet another table
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
221
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-smart-table
Angular Smart Table
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@transunion-ui/tablejs
High performance table solution for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-smart-table
Code source of Smart Table module: a table/grid for Angularjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-tree-table
Expandable and Collapsible Table structure in Angular Way
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular2-datatable
DataTable - Simple table component with sorting and pagination for Angular2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng2-table
Simple table extension with sorting, filtering, paging... for Angular2 apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
556
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-datatable
Angular Datatable using ng-table. Core from ng2-table of valor software
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mat-vs-table
mat table with virtual scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gridjs-angular
Angular wrapper for Grid.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@taiga-ui/addon-table
Angular UI Kit and components library for awesome people
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-6-datatable
DataTable - Simple table component with sorting and pagination for Angular2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng2-easy-table
The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smart-webcomponents-angular
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
937
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dynamic-mat-table
dynamic-mat-table is an Angular component for presenting large and complex data with a lightning fast performance (at least 10x faster) and excellent level of control over the presentation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
287
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-data-table
A feature-rich but lightweight ES6 AngularJS Data Table crafted for large data sets!
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
586
Weekly Downloads
860
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng2-handsontable
Angular 2 directive for Handsontable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
654
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
right-angled
Lightweight and easy to use angular data grids which integrates with your markup and styles rather than generating its own
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
silly-datatable
Angular 6+ light datatable with easy styling functional, server side sorting, paging, filtering, etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular4-material-table
Angular 4 table based on @angular/cdk table structure, to allow row insertion, edition, validation and deletion.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng-treetable
Tree table component for angular 2+.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
358
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@angular-generic-table/core
A generic table for Angular 2+. Generic table uses standard markup for tables ie. table, tr and td elements etc. and has support for expanding rows, global search, filters, sorting, pagination, export to CSV, column clicks, custom column rendering, custom export values.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
352
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package