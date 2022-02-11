Categories
10 Best Angular Syntax Highlighting Libraries
nh
ngx-highlightjs
Angular syntax highlighting module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
34.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Poor Documentation
@wizdm/prism
The ultimate SPA boilerplate
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-md
Angular(ngx) directive for parsing markdown content in your web application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nhj
ngx-highlight-js
Angular for syntax highlighting with highlight.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ah
angular-highlightjs
AngularJS directive for syntax highlighting with highlight.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ahj
angular2-highlight-js
highlight.js integration with Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-prism/core
Simple Angular 2+ Prism highlighter module.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sh
snippet-highlight
A lightweight, easy-to-use and framework agnostic syntax highlighter for your code examples(snippets) in web applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ahj
angular-highlight-js
Highlight.js integration for angular 4.0+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsh
ngx-syntax-highlighter
Highlight.js for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
nge-monaco
Monaco Editor integration in Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-highlight
A directive to use highlight.js in angularjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
