10 Best Angular Syntax Highlighting Libraries

nh

ngx-highlightjs

Angular syntax highlighting module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
34.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation

@wizdm/prism

The ultimate SPA boilerplate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nm

ngx-md

Angular(ngx) directive for parsing markdown content in your web application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
nhj

ngx-highlight-js

Angular for syntax highlighting with highlight.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ah

angular-highlightjs

AngularJS directive for syntax highlighting with highlight.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ahj

angular2-highlight-js

highlight.js integration with Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
1yr ago

@ngx-prism/core

Simple Angular 2+ Prism highlighter module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sh

snippet-highlight

A lightweight, easy-to-use and framework agnostic syntax highlighter for your code examples(snippets) in web applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ahj

angular-highlight-js

Highlight.js integration for angular 4.0+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nsh

ngx-syntax-highlighter

Highlight.js for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nm

nge-monaco

Monaco Editor integration in Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago

angular-highlight

A directive to use highlight.js in angularjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago