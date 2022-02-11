Categories
10 Best Angular Swipe Libraries
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
ng
ng-gallery
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@ngu/carousel
Angular Universal carousel
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
nss
ng-simple-slideshow
A simple, responsive slideshow for Angular 4+.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
angular-gallery
Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Slow
cor
@ngx-gallery/core
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsc
ngx-slick-carousel
Angular 6+ wrapper for slick plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
swi
@theankur/swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@stratusjs/swiper
Web Design Platform
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-swiper-wrapper
Angular wrapper library for Swiper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
nvs
ngx-virtual-swiper
Swiper with virtual scroll.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-swiper
Angular directive for nolimits4web/Swiper
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-swipe
Simple vertical and horizontal swipe gesture directive for AngularJS. Good replacement for swipe directives in ngTouch.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
angular2-swiper
Angular 2 Swiper component that wraps http://idangero.us/swiper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-swipe
Angular 2+ directive for user swipe event handling
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aus
angular-ui-swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider for angular js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
rs-swiper
swiper v6.4.15 based custom package
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
af
angular-flickity
👆 An AngularJS wrapper for Flickity (Touch, responsive, flickable carousels)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
isa
ionic-swipe-all
Allow Ionic to recognize both horizontal and vertical swipe gesture.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
slider-carousel
This is an image carousel component, which uses the slide to swap them. It is simple and very efficient.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
awesome-angular-swipe
[ARCHIVED] This library uses $swipe then exposes a directive which allows mobile swipe feature on everything in the DOM.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
is
ionic-swiper
A angular wrapper for swiper focused on ionic v1 as a 'swipe' lib (not slide)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
@isoden/ngx-swipe
An Angular module to add directive that emit swipe event as `Output`.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-swiper
Angular directive for swiper
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ase
angular-swipe-element
Small extension for AngularJs to add wider support of swipe events on element.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
