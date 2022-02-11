openbase logo
10 Best Angular Swipe Libraries

swi

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
ng

ng-gallery

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@ngu/carousel

Angular Universal carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
nss

ng-simple-slideshow

A simple, responsive slideshow for Angular 4+.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

angular-gallery

Responsive gallery for Angular with touch screen support.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Slow
cor

@ngx-gallery/core

Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
nsc

ngx-slick-carousel

Angular 6+ wrapper for slick plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
swi

@theankur/swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3d ago

@stratusjs/swiper

Web Design Platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6d ago

ngx-swiper-wrapper

Angular wrapper library for Swiper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
31.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
nvs

ngx-virtual-swiper

Swiper with virtual scroll.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
1mo ago
as

angular-swiper

Angular directive for nolimits4web/Swiper

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
6yrs ago
as

angular-swipe

Simple vertical and horizontal swipe gesture directive for AngularJS. Good replacement for swipe directives in ngTouch.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
6yrs ago
as

angular2-swiper

Angular 2 Swiper component that wraps http://idangero.us/swiper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ns

ng-swipe

Angular 2+ directive for user swipe event handling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
3yrs ago
aus

angular-ui-swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider for angular js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rs

rs-swiper

swiper v6.4.15 based custom package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
af

angular-flickity

👆 An AngularJS wrapper for Flickity (Touch, responsive, flickable carousels)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5yrs ago
isa

ionic-swipe-all

Allow Ionic to recognize both horizontal and vertical swipe gesture.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sc

slider-carousel

This is an image carousel component, which uses the slide to swap them. It is simple and very efficient.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
1yr ago

awesome-angular-swipe

[ARCHIVED] This library uses $swipe then exposes a directive which allows mobile swipe feature on everything in the DOM.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
is

ionic-swiper

A angular wrapper for swiper focused on ionic v1 as a 'swipe' lib (not slide)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ns

@isoden/ngx-swipe

An Angular module to add directive that emit swipe event as `Output`.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ns

ng-swiper

Angular directive for swiper

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ase

angular-swipe-element

Small extension for AngularJs to add wider support of swipe events on element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit