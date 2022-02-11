openbase logo
10 Best Angular Storybook Libraries

10 Best Angular Storybook Libraries
@angular/cdk

Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
55
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
5Performant
3Great Documentation

@storybook/angular

📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
68.7K
Weekly Downloads
197K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Poor Documentation

@nrwl/storybook

Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
3d ago

storybook-design-token

Display design token documentation generated from your stylesheets and icon files. Preview design token changes in the browser. Add your design tokens to your Storybook Docs pages using the custom Doc Blocks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
402
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
storybook-addon-angular-router

A simple plugin to make working with the angular router in storybook easier ✨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@yolkai/nx-storybook

Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
@pascaliske/schematics

Angular schematics collection for integrating setup tools like prettier and storybook.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
4mos ago
storybook-addon-angularjs

A simple addon to create Storybook stories with AngularJS components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago

storybook-addon-pseudo-states-angular

Storybook Add-on to enable automatic generation and displaying of CSS pseudo states for components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4mos ago

@ergosign/storybook-addon-pseudo-states-angular

Storybook Add-on to enable automatic generation and displaying of CSS pseudo states for components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4mos ago

@ngx-storybook/schematics

Schematics for Angular and Storybook Workshops

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
3mos ago

@taiga-ui/addon-doc

Angular UI Kit and components library for awesome people

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
377
Last Commit
ngx-schematics-for-storybook

Angular schematics which automatically adds new components created with `ng generate component` to the Storybook.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3yrs ago
storybook-angular-wrapper

This decorator allows you to wrap all your stories with a template:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
ng-storybook-standalone

this package must be installed along with angular6. this is build as a test for angular storybook which uses systemjs as a module loader. it packs all the necessary bundles needed for @storybook v4.x.x.alpha24

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
ngx-storybook-schematics

Schematics to easily add Storybook support to your Angular projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng-playground

Playground for your angular applications

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago