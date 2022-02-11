Categories
10 Best Angular Storybook Libraries
@angular/cdk
Component infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
55
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
5
Performant
3
Great Documentation
@storybook/angular
📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68.7K
Weekly Downloads
197K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
@nrwl/storybook
Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
storybook-design-token
Display design token documentation generated from your stylesheets and icon files. Preview design token changes in the browser. Add your design tokens to your Storybook Docs pages using the custom Doc Blocks.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
402
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
saa
storybook-addon-angular-router
A simple plugin to make working with the angular router in storybook easier ✨
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@yolkai/nx-storybook
Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sch
@pascaliske/schematics
Angular schematics collection for integrating setup tools like prettier and storybook.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
saa
storybook-addon-angularjs
A simple addon to create Storybook stories with AngularJS components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
storybook-addon-pseudo-states-angular
Storybook Add-on to enable automatic generation and displaying of CSS pseudo states for components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ergosign/storybook-addon-pseudo-states-angular
Storybook Add-on to enable automatic generation and displaying of CSS pseudo states for components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-storybook/schematics
Schematics for Angular and Storybook Workshops
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@taiga-ui/addon-doc
Angular UI Kit and components library for awesome people
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
377
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsf
ngx-schematics-for-storybook
Angular schematics which automatically adds new components created with `ng generate component` to the Storybook.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
saw
storybook-angular-wrapper
This decorator allows you to wrap all your stories with a template:
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
18
Last Commit
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nss
ng-storybook-standalone
this package must be installed along with angular6. this is build as a test for angular storybook which uses systemjs as a module loader. it packs all the necessary bundles needed for @storybook v4.x.x.alpha24
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
4
Last Commit
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nss
ngx-storybook-schematics
Schematics to easily add Storybook support to your Angular projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-playground
Playground for your angular applications
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
