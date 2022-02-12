openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular State Management Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sta

@rx-angular/state

Reactive Extensions for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@ngxs/store

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
70.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

@angular-redux/store

[Unmaintained] Redux bindings and utilities for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@datorama/akita

🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
nss

ngx-state-store

ngx-state-store is based on RxJs, easy to learn and use, light and quick the state management module for the Angular applications starting from the version >= 7.2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cdk

@rx-angular/cdk

Reactive Extensions for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
2d ago

@ngrx/component-store

Reactive libraries for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
73.4K
Last Commit
12d ago

@ngxs/devtools-plugin

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ngxs/storage-plugin

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
dso

deep-state-observer

State library for high performance applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
os

@codewithdan/observable-store

Observable Store provides a simple way to manage state in Angular, React, Vue.js and other front-end applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2d ago

mobx-angular

MobX connector to Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
456
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@ngxs-labs/data

NGXS Persistence API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
997
Last Commit
5mos ago

@ngxs/hmr-plugin

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ngxs/websocket-plugin

🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
ose

@codewithdan/observable-store-extensions

Observable Store provides a simple way to manage state in Angular, React, Vue.js and other front-end applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
692
Last Commit
2d ago
mrs

mini-rx-store

Lightweight Redux Store based on RxJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
17d ago
afp

akita-filters-plugin

Plugin akita for managing filters

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
945
Last Commit
8mos ago
ni

ngrx-immer

Immer wrappers around NgRx methods createReducer, on, and ComponentStore

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@angular-extensions/model

Angular Model - Simple state management with minimalist API, one way data flow, multiple model support and immutable data exposed as RxJS Observable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
5mos ago

@ngry/store

Reactive state management library for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5mos ago
is

ionic-state

State Management for Ionic/Angular Applications

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
4mos ago
sto

@ng-state/store

RxJS and ImmutableJs powered state managment Angular apps. Inspired by NgRx.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
4mos ago

@ngxs/cli

⚡ CLI for @ngxs/store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
704
Last Commit
2yrs ago
oli

olik

Declarative state-management. Free of inaccurate actions & convoluted reducers. All in-line.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
ds

@ng-state/data-strategy

Contract for different data strategies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
sub

subjective

Build Angular observable services easily.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
3yrs ago
xsm

xsm

State Management made eXtraordinarily simple and effective for Angular, React, and Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ang

@loona/angular

🌕 Application State Management done with GraphQL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
3yrs ago
med

@medrecord/medservices

MEDrecord Angular Services and State Management

LGPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
jul

juliette

Reactive State Management Powered by RxJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
sto

@ngix/store

[IxJS](https://github.com/ReactiveX/IxJS) augmented state management for Angular applications, inspired by Redux and built upon [@ngrx](https://github.com/ngrx/platform).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
van

@replygirl/vanity

simple, reactive state management for any framework using @vue/reactivity

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago

ngx-tansu

ngx-tansu is a lightweight, push-based state management library for Angular. It borrows the ideas and APIs originally designed and implemented by Svelte stores.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
cor

@tinystate/core

A tiny, yet powerful state management library for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
asv

angular-state-view

Provides nested view management with template support for StateRouter.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sx

spawn-x

Reactive management for javaScript applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bds

bdss

Brain Day State Service - Angular 2 State Management library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
sto

@zodiac-ui/store

Immutable application state with zero boilerplate.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ros

rxjs-observable-state

A simple and effective rxjs state management solution. Can be used on any rxjs application, currently using it with angular/ionic.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago