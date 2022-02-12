Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular State Management Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sta
@rx-angular/state
Reactive Extensions for Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ngxs/store
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
70.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@angular-redux/store
[Unmaintained] Redux bindings and utilities for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@datorama/akita
🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
nss
ngx-state-store
ngx-state-store is based on RxJs, easy to learn and use, light and quick the state management module for the Angular applications starting from the version >= 7.2.0
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cdk
@rx-angular/cdk
Reactive Extensions for Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngrx/component-store
Reactive libraries for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
73.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxs/devtools-plugin
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxs/storage-plugin
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dso
deep-state-observer
State library for high performance applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
os
@codewithdan/observable-store
Observable Store provides a simple way to manage state in Angular, React, Vue.js and other front-end applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mobx-angular
MobX connector to Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
456
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxs-labs/data
NGXS Persistence API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
997
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxs/hmr-plugin
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxs/websocket-plugin
🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ose
@codewithdan/observable-store-extensions
Observable Store provides a simple way to manage state in Angular, React, Vue.js and other front-end applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
692
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mrs
mini-rx-store
Lightweight Redux Store based on RxJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
afp
akita-filters-plugin
Plugin akita for managing filters
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
945
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ni
ngrx-immer
Immer wrappers around NgRx methods createReducer, on, and ComponentStore
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@angular-extensions/model
Angular Model - Simple state management with minimalist API, one way data flow, multiple model support and immutable data exposed as RxJS Observable.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngry/store
Reactive state management library for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
is
ionic-state
State Management for Ionic/Angular Applications
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sto
@ng-state/store
RxJS and ImmutableJs powered state managment Angular apps. Inspired by NgRx.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
139
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxs/cli
⚡ CLI for @ngxs/store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
704
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oli
olik
Declarative state-management. Free of inaccurate actions & convoluted reducers. All in-line.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ds
@ng-state/data-strategy
Contract for different data strategies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sub
subjective
Build Angular observable services easily.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
xsm
xsm
State Management made eXtraordinarily simple and effective for Angular, React, and Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ang
@loona/angular
🌕 Application State Management done with GraphQL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
med
@medrecord/medservices
MEDrecord Angular Services and State Management
Save
LGPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jul
juliette
Reactive State Management Powered by RxJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sto
@ngix/store
[IxJS](https://github.com/ReactiveX/IxJS) augmented state management for Angular applications, inspired by Redux and built upon [@ngrx](https://github.com/ngrx/platform).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
van
@replygirl/vanity
simple, reactive state management for any framework using @vue/reactivity
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-tansu
ngx-tansu is a lightweight, push-based state management library for Angular. It borrows the ideas and APIs originally designed and implemented by Svelte stores.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@tinystate/core
A tiny, yet powerful state management library for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asv
angular-state-view
Provides nested view management with template support for StateRouter.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sx
spawn-x
Reactive management for javaScript applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bds
bdss
Brain Day State Service - Angular 2 State Management library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sto
@zodiac-ui/store
Immutable application state with zero boilerplate.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
2.42KB
Tree-Shakeable
ros
rxjs-observable-state
A simple and effective rxjs state management solution. Can be used on any rxjs application, currently using it with angular/ionic.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package