10 Best Angular Split Pane Libraries

ninja-splitter

Simple and easy to use split pane library for Angular 9+

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
8
45
2mos ago
5.0/ 5
1
angular-split

🍌 Angular UI library to split views and allow dragging to resize areas using CSS flexbox layout.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
681
42.2K
20hrs ago
3.0/ 5
1
dgp-ng-docking-layout

Docking layout and split panels for angular apps

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
1
133
4d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
191
4.2K
6d ago

@3dgenomes/ngx-resizable

Resizable Split Pane Layout

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
16
893
2yrs ago
ng2-split-pane

Split View module for Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
44
788
4yrs ago

@openopus/angular-pane-manager

Angular version of the AngularJS version of the open source web window management system.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
8
13
8mos ago
@shagstrom/angular-split-pane

An AngularJS Split Pane directive

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
48
195
5yrs ago
@davvidess/angular-split

🍌 Angular UI library to split views and allow dragging to resize areas using CSS flexbox layout.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
681
1
20hrs ago
ng-split-areas

Splitting views in Angular horizontally / vertically with configurable size-restrictions.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3
19
3yrs ago