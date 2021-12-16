Categories
10 Best Angular Split Pane Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ns
ninja-splitter
Simple and easy to use split pane library for Angular 9+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
as
angular-split
🍌 Angular UI library to split views and allow dragging to resize areas using CSS flexbox layout.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
681
Weekly Downloads
42.2K
Last Commit
20hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dnd
dgp-ng-docking-layout
Docking layout and split panels for angular apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@3dgenomes/ngx-resizable
Resizable Split Pane Layout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
893
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsp
ng2-split-pane
Split View module for Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
788
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openopus/angular-pane-manager
Angular version of the AngularJS version of the open source web window management system.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asp
@shagstrom/angular-split-pane
An AngularJS Split Pane directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
195
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
@davvidess/angular-split
🍌 Angular UI library to split views and allow dragging to resize areas using CSS flexbox layout.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
681
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
20hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsa
ng-split-areas
Splitting views in Angular horizontally / vertically with configurable size-restrictions.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
