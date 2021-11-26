openbase logo
10 Best Angular Select Libraries

@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use

@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-select

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

ngx-mat-select-search

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
nsc

ng-select2-component

A select2 for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nse

ngx-select-ex

Angular based replacement for select boxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
nsd

ngx-select-dropdown

Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
nmd

ng-multiselect-dropdown

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago

ng-select2

Angular 13 wrapper for jQuery select2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ns

ngx-selecto

Selecto.js is a component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
451
Last Commit
3mos ago
ns

ng-selectize

Angular Selectize

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago
sel

@angular-mdl/select

Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
551
Last Commit
3mos ago
msf

mat-select-filter

mat-select-filter

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nms

ngx-mat-select

adding new feature to angular material select (mat-select) includes search box, mobile view and infinite scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
6mos ago
a2d

angular-2-dropdown-multiselect

Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago

ng2-auto-complete

Angular Auto Complete component and directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ang

@ionic-selectable/angular

An Ionic-based versatile and highly customizable component that serves as a replacement to Ionic Select, and allows to search items, create items, customize the layout with templates and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
10mos ago
ms

@fgrid-ngx/mat-searchbox

Toolbar component to perform searches

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
9mos ago
msa

mat-select-autocomplete

Angular material select component with autocomplete and select all features

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
as

angular-selector

A native AngularJS directive that transform a simple <select> box into a full html select with typeahead.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
880
Last Commit
2yrs ago
as

angular-select2

Select2 directive for Angular.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
777
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nbs

@lordfriend/nya-bootstrap-select

An AngularJS select replacement which build select like dropdown component with collection and ng-model support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
639
Last Commit
4yrs ago

md2

Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ams

angular-multi-select

A multi select dropdown directive for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ncs

ng-custom-select

Create customizable Angular2+ dropdown/datalist with your own styles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
4yrs ago
asc

angular-select2-component

select2 in angular(>=2.0-release).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@jaspero/ng2-select

A select library for Angular, with single and multiple select functionality

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
nms

ng2-material-select

Angular 2 Material-like Select Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
as

angular-selectizejs

Component for integrate AngularJS with Selectize.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago

marcura-ui

Marcura UI

(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
aso

angular2-select-of

Select component for angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
293
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago

bedrock-angular-selector

Bedrock AngularJS Selector

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nmd

ngx-mat-dropdown

Angular Dropdown with search/filter option

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago