10 Best Angular Select Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-select
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
59.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-mat-select-search
Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsc
ng-select2-component
A select2 for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nse
ngx-select-ex
Angular based replacement for select boxes
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsd
ngx-select-dropdown
Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng-select2
Angular 13 wrapper for jQuery select2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
1.86KB
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-selecto
Selecto.js is a component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
451
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-selectize
Angular Selectize
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sel
@angular-mdl/select
Angular 2 - 13 components, directives and styles based on material design lite (npm: @angular-mdl/core)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
551
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
msf
mat-select-filter
mat-select-filter
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nms
ngx-mat-select
adding new feature to angular material select (mat-select) includes search box, mobile view and infinite scroll
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
a2d
angular-2-dropdown-multiselect
Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-auto-complete
Angular Auto Complete component and directive
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ang
@ionic-selectable/angular
An Ionic-based versatile and highly customizable component that serves as a replacement to Ionic Select, and allows to search items, create items, customize the layout with templates and much more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ms
@fgrid-ngx/mat-searchbox
Toolbar component to perform searches
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
msa
mat-select-autocomplete
Angular material select component with autocomplete and select all features
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-selector
A native AngularJS directive that transform a simple <select> box into a full html select with typeahead.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
880
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-select2
Select2 directive for Angular.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
777
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbs
@lordfriend/nya-bootstrap-select
An AngularJS select replacement which build select like dropdown component with collection and ng-model support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
639
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
md2
Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ams
angular-multi-select
A multi select dropdown directive for AngularJS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncs
ng-custom-select
Create customizable Angular2+ dropdown/datalist with your own styles
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asc
angular-select2-component
select2 in angular(>=2.0-release).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@jaspero/ng2-select
A select library for Angular, with single and multiple select functionality
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nms
ng2-material-select
Angular 2 Material-like Select Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-selectizejs
Component for integrate AngularJS with Selectize.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
marcura-ui
Marcura UI
(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aso
angular2-select-of
Select component for angular
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
293
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bedrock-angular-selector
Bedrock AngularJS Selector
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ngx-mat-dropdown
Angular Dropdown with search/filter option
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
