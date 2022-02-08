Categories
4 Best Angular Scroll Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
md
mindgaze-doublescroll
Double horizontal scroll bars for Angular
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng-scroll-bar
Angular Scrollbar Directive
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-scroller
A Custom scroll bar component in angular with customization options
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
