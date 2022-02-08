openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Angular Scroll Bar Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
md

mindgaze-doublescroll

Double horizontal scroll bars for Angular

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ng-scroll-bar

Angular Scrollbar Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
ns

ng-scroller

A Custom scroll bar component in angular with customization options

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago