5 Best Angular Routing Libraries

@angular/router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
9Performant

@uirouter/angular

UI-Router for Angular: State-based routing for Angular (v2+)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rou

routeshub

🚦A route management library + pattern for Angular Router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2mos ago
asr

angular-state-router

StateRouter is an AngularJS state-based router designed for flexibility and ease of use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
9mos ago

angular-routing

Angular Component Router - A declarative router for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
10mos ago