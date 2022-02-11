Categories
5 Best Angular Routing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@angular/router
The modern web developer’s platform
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
10
Easy to Use
9
Performant
@uirouter/angular
UI-Router for Angular: State-based routing for Angular (v2+)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
23.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rou
routeshub
🚦A route management library + pattern for Angular Router
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asr
angular-state-router
StateRouter is an AngularJS state-based router designed for flexibility and ease of use.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-routing
Angular Component Router - A declarative router for Angular applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
