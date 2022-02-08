openbase logo
10 Best Angular Radio Button Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
npc

ngx-pretty-checkbox

Quickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
nr

ng2-radioboxlist

Angular 2 radiobox list component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
twc

@tibco-tcstk/tc-web-components

TIBCO Cloud Composer Library with UI Stencil Components for your TIBCO Cloud Applications

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
crb

custom-radio-button

Custom radio button is highly configrable and easy to use.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
bf

bootstrap-formz

Bootstrap form helper

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@meanie/angular-form-controls

A set of form control components for Angular 1

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngr

ng-generic-radio

Use of `NgGenericRadio` is to provide a way for frontend developers to simulate the behaviour of radio button.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
rad

@smart-webcomponents-angular/radiobutton

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit