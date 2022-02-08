Categories
10 Best Angular Radio Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-buttons
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npc
ngx-pretty-checkbox
Quickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nr
ng2-radioboxlist
Angular 2 radiobox list component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
twc
@tibco-tcstk/tc-web-components
TIBCO Cloud Composer Library with UI Stencil Components for your TIBCO Cloud Applications
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
crb
custom-radio-button
Custom radio button is highly configrable and easy to use.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bf
bootstrap-formz
Bootstrap form helper
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@meanie/angular-form-controls
A set of form control components for Angular 1
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngr
ng-generic-radio
Use of `NgGenericRadio` is to provide a way for frontend developers to simulate the behaviour of radio button.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rad
@smart-webcomponents-angular/radiobutton
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
