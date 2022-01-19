openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Angular QR Code Scanner Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nbd

ng-barcode-detector

A library using the Barcode Detection API implemented in Chrome 83.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
qua

@altack/quar

A simple Angular QR Code scanner that just works.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
nqa

ngx-qrcode-all

Official repo of the Angular 6+ Qr Code module source code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago