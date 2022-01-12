Categories
10 Best Angular QR Code Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
aq
angularx-qrcode
A fast and easy-to-use Angular QR Code Generator library with Ivy support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
58.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
nq
ng-qrcode
Easy to use AOT compatible QR code generator for Angular projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-barcode-generator
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
670
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nk
ngx-kjua
Angular QR-Code generator component using kjua.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nq
@techiediaries/ngx-qrcode
An Angular 9/10 Component Library for Generating QR (Quick Response) Codes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aq
angular2-qrcode
An Angular 2 component that generates a QR Code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aq
angular-qrcode
QR Code elements for AngularJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aq
an-qrcode
an-qrcode Angular11 QRCode generator lightweight library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nqs
ngx-qrcode-svg
Angular component library to generate QR codes with SVG rendering.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aq
angular-qrious
demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nq
@hkvstore/ngx-qrcode
An Angular 9/10 Component Library for Generating QR (Quick Response) Codes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nqa
ngx-qrcode-all
Official repo of the Angular 6+ Qr Code module source code
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-qrcode-generator
AngularJS based QR Code Generator is a fast and easy-to-use Ionic 3 and AngularJS 9.0 based QR Code component / module library to generate QR Codes in your Ionic and Angular 9 app with support for AOT and the Ivy compiler and runtime.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nq
ng-qrgen
An Angular (2+) QR code generator lib
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iaq
integrator-angularx-qrcode
Angular4/5/6/7/8/9 QRCode generator Component library for QR Codes (Quick Response) with AOT support based on qrcodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aq
angular2-qrcoder
An Angular 2 component that generates a QR Code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
