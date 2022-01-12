openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular QR Code Generator Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

aq

angularx-qrcode

A fast and easy-to-use Angular QR Code Generator library with Ivy support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
58.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
nq

ng-qrcode

Easy to use AOT compatible QR code generator for Angular projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
21d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-barcode-generator

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
670
Last Commit
6d ago
nk

ngx-kjua

Angular QR-Code generator component using kjua.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
nq

@techiediaries/ngx-qrcode

An Angular 9/10 Component Library for Generating QR (Quick Response) Codes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
aq

angular2-qrcode

An Angular 2 component that generates a QR Code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
aq

angular-qrcode

QR Code elements for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
418
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aq

an-qrcode

an-qrcode Angular11 QRCode generator lightweight library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
3d ago
nqs

ngx-qrcode-svg

Angular component library to generate QR codes with SVG rendering.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
2yrs ago
aq

angular-qrious

demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nq

@hkvstore/ngx-qrcode

An Angular 9/10 Component Library for Generating QR (Quick Response) Codes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nqa

ngx-qrcode-all

Official repo of the Angular 6+ Qr Code module source code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago

angular-weblineindia-qrcode-generator

AngularJS based QR Code Generator is a fast and easy-to-use Ionic 3 and AngularJS 9.0 based QR Code component / module library to generate QR Codes in your Ionic and Angular 9 app with support for AOT and the Ivy compiler and runtime.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nq

ng-qrgen

An Angular (2+) QR code generator lib

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
iaq

integrator-angularx-qrcode

Angular4/5/6/7/8/9 QRCode generator Component library for QR Codes (Quick Response) with AOT support based on qrcodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
aq

angular2-qrcoder

An Angular 2 component that generates a QR Code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago