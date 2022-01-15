Categories
10 Best Angular Progress Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
np
ngx-progressbar
Angular progress bar ☄
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
890
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
np
@kken94/ngx-progress
The most powerful and customizable progress bar for Angular ✨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nlx
ngx-loading-x
Multiple Loaders / spinners in angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
nul
ngx-ui-loader
Multiple Loaders / spinners and Progress bar for Angular 5, 6, 7 and 8+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-progressbar
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ngx-loading-bar/core
Automatic page loading / progress bar for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
695
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asr
angular-svg-round-progressbar
Angular module that uses SVG to create a circular progressbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
alb
angular-loading-bar
A fully automatic loading / progress bar for your angular apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kap
@progress/kendo-angular-progressbar
Kendo UI Angular component starter template
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsl
ng2-slim-loading-bar-observables
Angular 2 component shows slim loading bar at the top of the page.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@conectate/ct-loading-bar
LitElement Web Components
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
agp
angular-gradient-progressbar
Code for the npm angular-gradient-progressbar library:- https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-gradient-progressbar
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
apb
angular-progress-bar
An angular progress-bar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsl
ng2-slim-loading-bar
Angular 2 component shows slim loading bar at the top of the page.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
370
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngp
ngprogress
⏳ Angular provider for slim loading bar at the top of the page ( inspired by https://github.com/rstacruz/nprogress )
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nli
ngx-loading-indicator
MatSpinner, MatProgressBar and an abstract loading indicator service, that uses CDK Overlay to inject a component into the DOM.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spb
sj-progress-bar
A fully dynamic progress bar for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nl
ngprogress-lite
Angular provider for slim progress bars
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
396
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular2-progressbar
Angular 2 component for progressbar.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gjp
generator-jhipster-pace
JHipster module, Pace progress bar and loading screen for Jhipster Angular 4
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spb
stepper-progress-bar
An Angular component that shows a progress bar for a group of steps.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
atp
angular-tek-progress-bar
Angular-Tek-Progress-bar demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpb
rt-progress-bar
A realtime animated progress bar for angular 7+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx
ngxprogress
ngxProgress
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsl
ngx-slim-loading-bar
Angular 2 component shows slim loading bar at the top of the page.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
370
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsp
ng-simple-progress-bar
Angular 9 'ng-simple-progress-bar' is an easy-to-use, customizable component, which can show both dynamic loading and static progress.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pro
@smart-webcomponents-angular/progressbar
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pb
@logo-software/progress-bar
A progress bar shows the user where they are along the steps of their process journey.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ppb
pg.progress-bars
Flexible progress bars for Angular.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsb
ngx-skill-bar
Beautiful and simple skill/progress bars for Angular x
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lb
@dannyboyng/loading-bar
An Angular library to display a loading bar to indicate that the app is busy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nuc
ngx-ui-components
## Demo
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spb
step-progress-bar
A simple step progress bar component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
acp
angular-css-progress
A directive for AngularJS for displaying progress indicators with CSS only
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@icircle/ngprogress
⏳ Angular provider for slim loading bar at the top of the page ( inspired by https://github.com/rstacruz/nprogress )
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
al
acdc-loading
loading progress bar for angular 6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asp
angular-svg-progress
A Simple SVG progress component compactable for angular and ionic framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ngc-progressbar
angular progress bar library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nrl
ngx-rim-loader-bar
Simple loader bar that use interceptor and router
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
