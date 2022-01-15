openbase logo
10 Best Angular Progress Bar Libraries

np

ngx-progressbar

Angular progress bar ☄

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
890
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
np

@kken94/ngx-progress

The most powerful and customizable progress bar for Angular ✨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nlx

ngx-loading-x

Multiple Loaders / spinners in angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
nul

ngx-ui-loader

Multiple Loaders / spinners and Progress bar for Angular 5, 6, 7 and 8+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-progressbar

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
cor

@ngx-loading-bar/core

Automatic page loading / progress bar for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
695
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
asr

angular-svg-round-progressbar

Angular module that uses SVG to create a circular progressbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
alb

angular-loading-bar

A fully automatic loading / progress bar for your angular apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
kap

@progress/kendo-angular-progressbar

Kendo UI Angular component starter template

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25.1K
Last Commit
nsl

ng2-slim-loading-bar-observables

Angular 2 component shows slim loading bar at the top of the page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
12d ago

@conectate/ct-loading-bar

LitElement Web Components

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7d ago
agp

angular-gradient-progressbar

Code for the npm angular-gradient-progressbar library:- https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-gradient-progressbar

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
5mos ago
apb

angular-progress-bar

An angular progress-bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
nsl

ng2-slim-loading-bar

Angular 2 component shows slim loading bar at the top of the page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
370
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngp

ngprogress

⏳ Angular provider for slim loading bar at the top of the page ( inspired by https://github.com/rstacruz/nprogress )

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nli

ngx-loading-indicator

MatSpinner, MatProgressBar and an abstract loading indicator service, that uses CDK Overlay to inject a component into the DOM.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
spb

sj-progress-bar

A fully dynamic progress bar for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
9mos ago
nl

ngprogress-lite

Angular provider for slim progress bars

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
396
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ap

angular2-progressbar

Angular 2 component for progressbar.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gjp

generator-jhipster-pace

JHipster module, Pace progress bar and loading screen for Jhipster Angular 4

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
4yrs ago
spb

stepper-progress-bar

An Angular component that shows a progress bar for a group of steps.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
2yrs ago
atp

angular-tek-progress-bar

Angular-Tek-Progress-bar demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rpb

rt-progress-bar

A realtime animated progress bar for angular 7+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx

ngxprogress

ngxProgress

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
nsl

ngx-slim-loading-bar

Angular 2 component shows slim loading bar at the top of the page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
370
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nsp

ng-simple-progress-bar

Angular 9 'ng-simple-progress-bar' is an easy-to-use, customizable component, which can show both dynamic loading and static progress.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
pro

@smart-webcomponents-angular/progressbar

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
pb

@logo-software/progress-bar

A progress bar shows the user where they are along the steps of their process journey.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
ppb

pg.progress-bars

Flexible progress bars for Angular.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nsb

ngx-skill-bar

Beautiful and simple skill/progress bars for Angular x

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
lb

@dannyboyng/loading-bar

An Angular library to display a loading bar to indicate that the app is busy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
nuc

ngx-ui-components

## Demo

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
spb

step-progress-bar

A simple step progress bar component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
acp

angular-css-progress

A directive for AngularJS for displaying progress indicators with CSS only

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

@icircle/ngprogress

⏳ Angular provider for slim loading bar at the top of the page ( inspired by https://github.com/rstacruz/nprogress )

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
al

acdc-loading

loading progress bar for angular 6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
asp

angular-svg-progress

A Simple SVG progress component compactable for angular and ionic framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
np

ngc-progressbar

angular progress bar library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nrl

ngx-rim-loader-bar

Simple loader bar that use interceptor and router

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit