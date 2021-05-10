openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

9 Best Angular Printing Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

np

ngx-print

🖨️ A plug n' play Angular (2++) library to print your stuff

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
ntp

ng-thermal-print

Angular module for connecting and printing to thermal printers.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
np

ngx-printer

A simple Angular service to print a window, parts of a window (div), images, HTMLElements or Angular Objects

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3mos ago
phb

print-html-block

Print Html Block allows you to print any block on the page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
8mos ago
ih

ink-html

Prints a specific area/element of your html page

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
2yrs ago
np

ng-print

Angular print drirective

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pv

paper-view

paper-view a javascript library to help view content in mode paper.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nsp

ngx-simple-print

Simple angular directive to print html content

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nr

ngx-report

A library for creating pages that can be printed with a footer, body and header

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago