9 Best Angular Printing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
np
ngx-print
🖨️ A plug n' play Angular (2++) library to print your stuff
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
ntp
ng-thermal-print
Angular module for connecting and printing to thermal printers.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
np
ngx-printer
A simple Angular service to print a window, parts of a window (div), images, HTMLElements or Angular Objects
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
phb
print-html-block
Print Html Block allows you to print any block on the page.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ih
ink-html
Prints a specific area/element of your html page
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-print
Angular print drirective
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pv
paper-view
paper-view a javascript library to help view content in mode paper.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsp
ngx-simple-print
Simple angular directive to print html content
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nr
ngx-report
A library for creating pages that can be printed with a footer, body and header
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
