10 Best Angular Popup Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nap
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup
🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popups
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ncstate/sat-popover
Popover component for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@sq-ui/ng-modal
Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kap
@progress/kendo-angular-popup
Kendo UI Angular Popup component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-toastr
Angular port of CodeSeven/toastr.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ams
angular-modal-service
Modal service for AngularJS - supports creating popups and modals via a service.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
nitro-popup
Nitro Angular Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngui/popup
Angular2 Modal Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aio
angular-io-overlay
Overlay component that allows open component in popup for Angular 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-popeye
A simple modal library for AngularJS applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng2-popup
Angular2 Modal Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nnp
ng2-notify-popup
A simple, lightweight module for displaying notifications in your Angular 4 app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nma
ngx-mat-alert-confirm
A highly customizable library for alerts and confirm messages using angular material components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
@ciri/ngx-popup
An angular popup component that can customize animation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vm
v-modal
Simple, flexible and beautiful modal dialogs in AngularJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mod
@logo-software/modal
Modals focus the user’s attention to a window that sits on top of the page content.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npp
ngx-perfect-popup
This is an Angular wrapper library for the [ngx Perfect Popup](https://github.com/Alishoghian/ngx-perfect-popup/). To use this library you should get familiar with the Perfect Popup documentation as well since this documentation only explains details spec
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cm
@cargos/cs-modal
Modal for Angular applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pgwmodal
Responsive Modal / Dialog window for jQuery, Zepto and AngularJS
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mc-ui-angular
mc ui angular presentational components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ng2-popups
Angular 2 popups
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-popgun
angularjs adapter for popgun
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmp
ngx-material-popup
A collection of native popups built with Angular Material according to Material Design.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asp
angular-standard-popup
This is a simple Popup implentation for Angular 8. You can add any data in this popup as it accepts data in the <ng-content></ng-content> section
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
