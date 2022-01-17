openbase logo
10 Best Angular Popup Libraries

@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup

🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popups

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ncstate/sat-popover

Popover component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago

@sq-ui/ng-modal

Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
5mos ago
@progress/kendo-angular-popup

Kendo UI Angular Popup component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49.2K
Last Commit
angular-toastr

Angular port of CodeSeven/toastr.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-modal-service

Modal service for AngularJS - supports creating popups and modals via a service.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nitro-popup

Nitro Angular Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago

@ngui/popup

Angular2 Modal Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-io-overlay

Overlay component that allows open component in popup for Angular 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
4yrs ago

angular-popeye

A simple modal library for AngularJS applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
6yrs ago

ng2-popup

Angular2 Modal Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng2-notify-popup

A simple, lightweight module for displaying notifications in your Angular 4 app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-mat-alert-confirm

A highly customizable library for alerts and confirm messages using angular material components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
@ciri/ngx-popup

An angular popup component that can customize animation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1yr ago
v-modal

Simple, flexible and beautiful modal dialogs in AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@logo-software/modal

Modals focus the user’s attention to a window that sits on top of the page content.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
ngx-perfect-popup

This is an Angular wrapper library for the [ngx Perfect Popup](https://github.com/Alishoghian/ngx-perfect-popup/). To use this library you should get familiar with the Perfect Popup documentation as well since this documentation only explains details spec

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
@cargos/cs-modal

Modal for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit

pgwmodal

Responsive Modal / Dialog window for jQuery, Zepto and AngularJS

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7yrs ago

mc-ui-angular

mc ui angular presentational components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng2-popups

Angular 2 popups

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago

angular-popgun

angularjs adapter for popgun

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-material-popup

A collection of native popups built with Angular Material according to Material Design.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-standard-popup

This is a simple Popup implentation for Angular 8. You can add any data in this popup as it accepts data in the <ng-content></ng-content> section

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit