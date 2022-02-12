openbase logo
9 Best Angular Pivot Table Libraries

ngx-easy-table

The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!

ngr

@pebula/ngrid

A angular grid for the enterprise

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-pivotview

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

ng-flexmonster

Angular 4+ Module for Flexmonster Pivot Table & Charts

apt

angular-pivot-table

Angular Tree Grid is a simple pivot table built in Angular. If data needs to be grouped by fields then check out this <a href="https://github.com/debabratapatra/ngtreegrid" target="_blank">ngtreegrid</a> Package. If header needs to be fixed/freezed and bo

nq

ng2-qgrid

Angular data grid

angular-pivot

Angular wrapper for Nicolas Kruchten's Pivot Table

rgg

rggrid

A basic editable datagrid control for Angular apps.

@smart-webcomponents-angular/pivottable

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

