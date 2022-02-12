Categories
9 Best Angular Pivot Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
net
ngx-easy-table
The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
ngr
@pebula/ngrid
A angular grid for the enterprise
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
344
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-pivotview
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng-flexmonster
Angular 4+ Module for Flexmonster Pivot Table & Charts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
apt
angular-pivot-table
Angular Tree Grid is a simple pivot table built in Angular. If data needs to be grouped by fields then check out this <a href="https://github.com/debabratapatra/ngtreegrid" target="_blank">ngtreegrid</a> Package. If header needs to be fixed/freezed and bo
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nq
ng2-qgrid
Angular data grid
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
626
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-pivot
Angular wrapper for Nicolas Kruchten's Pivot Table
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgg
rggrid
A basic editable datagrid control for Angular apps.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
piv
@smart-webcomponents-angular/pivottable
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
