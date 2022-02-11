Categories
nep
ngx-extended-pdf-viewer
A full-blown PDF viewer for Angular 9, 10, 11, 12, and beyond
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
34.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
12
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
4
Responsive Maintainers
ndv
ngx-doc-viewer
Angular document viewer.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
npv
ng2-pdf-viewer
📄 PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@hmcts/media-viewer
Web component that enables viewing of documents in various formats like: PDF, Image, MP4, etc;.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
516
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-alfresco-viewer
Alfresco Angular Components
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-pdfviewer
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npv
ngx-pdf-viewer
📄 PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npv
@amaplex-software/ng2-pdf-viewer
📄 PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npv
ng-pdf-view-annotation
📄 PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
psp
pspdfkit
View and annotate PDF files in your web app. Full support for mobile and desktop. Runs in the browser using WASM.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fpv
forked-pdf-viewer
📄 PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
niv
ng2-image-viewer
Ng2-Image Viewer for Angular 2+ projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spv
simple-pdf-viewer
This is a simple PDF viewer based on PDFjs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
759
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-pdf
📄 An AngularJS directive <ng-pdf> to display PDF files with PDFJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
485
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni
@emazv72/ngx-imageviewer
Angular 10 Image Viewer Component based on Canvas
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@taldor-ltd/angular-file-viewer
A simple file viewer for angular
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@hmcts/document-viewer-webcomponent
PDF Viewer and ability to highlight text with and comment tracking
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bnp
bn-ng-pdf-viewer
Angular 6+ pdf viewer using PDF JS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cpv
cardinal-pdf-viewer
Angular 5+ component for rendering PDF
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-pdf
AngularJS component to display PDF files using PDF.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
epv
ecpl-pdf-viewer
angular2 library for pdf viewer in a popup
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@hhangular/pdfjs
Component collection for angular X
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pdfjs-box
directives for include pdfjs(mozilla) in angular(1.x) application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hmcts/annotation-ui-lib
PDF Viewer and ability to highlight text with and comment tracking
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
