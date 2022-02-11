openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular PDF Viewer Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nep

ngx-extended-pdf-viewer

A full-blown PDF viewer for Angular 9, 10, 11, 12, and beyond

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
34.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
4Responsive Maintainers
ndv

ngx-doc-viewer

Angular document viewer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
npv

ng2-pdf-viewer

📄 PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
113K
Last Commit
6d ago

@hmcts/media-viewer

Web component that enables viewing of documents in various formats like: PDF, Image, MP4, etc;.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
516
Last Commit
3d ago

ng2-alfresco-viewer

Alfresco Angular Components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-pdfviewer

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
npv

ngx-pdf-viewer

📄 PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
6d ago
npv

@amaplex-software/ng2-pdf-viewer

📄 PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6d ago
npv

ng-pdf-view-annotation

📄 PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6d ago
psp

pspdfkit

View and annotate PDF files in your web app. Full support for mobile and desktop. Runs in the browser using WASM.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
fpv

forked-pdf-viewer

📄 PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6d ago
niv

ng2-image-viewer

Ng2-Image Viewer for Angular 2+ projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
spv

simple-pdf-viewer

This is a simple PDF viewer based on PDFjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
759
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ap

angular-pdf

📄 An AngularJS directive <ng-pdf> to display PDF files with PDFJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
485
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ni

@emazv72/ngx-imageviewer

Angular 10 Image Viewer Component based on Canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2mos ago

@taldor-ltd/angular-file-viewer

A simple file viewer for angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@hmcts/document-viewer-webcomponent

PDF Viewer and ability to highlight text with and comment tracking

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bnp

bn-ng-pdf-viewer

Angular 6+ pdf viewer using PDF JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cpv

cardinal-pdf-viewer

Angular 5+ component for rendering PDF

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
np

ng-pdf

AngularJS component to display PDF files using PDF.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
epv

ecpl-pdf-viewer

angular2 library for pdf viewer in a popup

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@hhangular/pdfjs

Component collection for angular X

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago

pdfjs-box

directives for include pdfjs(mozilla) in angular(1.x) application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@hmcts/annotation-ui-lib

PDF Viewer and ability to highlight text with and comment tracking

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago