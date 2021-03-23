Categories
4 Best Angular Payment API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sa
stripe-angular
Angular to Stripe module containing useful providers, components, and directives
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
am
angular-monnify
Angular wrapper for integrating monnify transactions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ng-web-apis/payment-request
A declarative Payment Request API for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ar
angular-rave
💵 An angular2+ module for integrating payments using the rave gateway
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
