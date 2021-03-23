openbase logo
4 Best Angular Payment API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
stripe-angular

Angular to Stripe module containing useful providers, components, and directives

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-monnify

Angular wrapper for integrating monnify transactions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2mos ago

@ng-web-apis/payment-request

A declarative Payment Request API for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-rave

💵 An angular2+ module for integrating payments using the rave gateway

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago