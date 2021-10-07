Categories
10 Best Angular Parallax Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rp
rfx-parallax
Collection of packages useful for website development in angular 2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ihp
ionic-header-parallax
This directive enables parallax effect on `ion-header` elements to display a cover photo while on top of the page and transition it to the normal navbar when content is scrolled down.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
@yoozly/ngx-parallax
Use parallax effect with angular 11-12
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
ns
ngx-scrollspy
Angular ScrollSpy Service
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ngx-parallax
A parallax plugin/directive for Angular 2+. Learn more at:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
425
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ngui/parallax-scroll
Angular2 parallax background scroll directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
174
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ng2-parallaxscroll
Parallax scroll directive for Angular, with support for Universal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ar
angular-rellax
Angular 2 bindings for Rellax by Dixon and Moe
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-parallax
Parallax made easy for Angularjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nps
ngx-parallax-scroll
This is a angular plugin, that allows us to implement parallax effect for some element in page
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npm
ngx-parallax-mousemove
A simple angular lib for creating a parallax effect connected to the mousemove event
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cp
cwdj-parallax
An Angular parallax directive
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng2-scrollspy
Angular ScrollSpy Service
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-skrollr
Angular Skrollr wraps the skrollr.js library to provide a mechanisim for configuring, initialising skrollr and calling skrollr.refresh() when the DOM is updated
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
alternation
〽️ngx image parallax build on top of @angular/animations and @angular/cdk scrollable
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
par
@ngu/parallax
Angular universal Parallax
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ap
ang2-parallax
A parallax module built for Angular 2 components.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npm
ngx-para-mouse
Provides a simple way to create mouse position driven parallax effects in your angular projects
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amp
angular-minimalist-parallax
If you need more subtlety or just want to get out of the old background-attachment: fixed, get to know the angular-minimalist-parallax
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ng2-parallax
A parallax plugin/directive for Angular 2. Learn more at:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
