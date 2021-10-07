openbase logo
10 Best Angular Parallax Libraries

rfx-parallax

Collection of packages useful for website development in angular 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ionic-header-parallax

This directive enables parallax effect on `ion-header` elements to display a cover photo while on top of the page and transition it to the normal navbar when content is scrolled down.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2mos ago
@yoozly/ngx-parallax

Use parallax effect with angular 11-12

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
ngx-scrollspy

Angular ScrollSpy Service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-parallax

A parallax plugin/directive for Angular 2+. Learn more at:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
425
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@ngui/parallax-scroll

Angular2 parallax background scroll directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
174
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng2-parallaxscroll

Parallax scroll directive for Angular, with support for Universal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-rellax

Angular 2 bindings for Rellax by Dixon and Moe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ng-parallax

Parallax made easy for Angularjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-parallax-scroll

This is a angular plugin, that allows us to implement parallax effect for some element in page

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-parallax-mousemove

A simple angular lib for creating a parallax effect connected to the mousemove event

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cwdj-parallax

An Angular parallax directive

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng2-scrollspy

Angular ScrollSpy Service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago

angular-skrollr

Angular Skrollr wraps the skrollr.js library to provide a mechanisim for configuring, initialising skrollr and calling skrollr.refresh() when the DOM is updated

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago

alternation

〽️ngx image parallax build on top of @angular/animations and @angular/cdk scrollable

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
@ngu/parallax

Angular universal Parallax

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ang2-parallax

A parallax module built for Angular 2 components.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ngx-para-mouse

Provides a simple way to create mouse position driven parallax effects in your angular projects

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
angular-minimalist-parallax

If you need more subtlety or just want to get out of the old background-attachment: fixed, get to know the angular-minimalist-parallax

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng2-parallax

A parallax plugin/directive for Angular 2. Learn more at:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago