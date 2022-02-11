openbase logo
10 Best Angular Pagination Libraries

np

ngx-pagination

Pagination for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
87.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Buggy
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@angular-material-extensions/pages

Open source library for angular apps to illustrate custom material pages content with steps (ideal for tutorials and explanations purposes)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@ui-grid/pagination

UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
11d ago

@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap

Angular powered Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
ap

angular-paginator

📖 Pagination Component for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
247
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
np

ng2-pagination

Pagination for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
887
Last Commit
3d ago
npd

ngx-pagination-data-source

Pagination Data Source for Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
23d ago
aup

angular-utils-pagination

A place where I will collect useful re-usable Angular components that I make

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ap

angular-paging

A paging directive for angularjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
300
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
jap

jw-angular-pagination

A simple lightweight pagination component for Angular 2+ available on npm

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
apa

angular-paginate-anything

À la carte server-side pagination

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
520
Weekly Downloads
503
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pag

@snoringarvind/pagination

- An Angular directive for pagination.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9mos ago
npb

ngx-pagination-bootstrap

A bootstrap(4) based angular(4+) pagination module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pag

@molecule/pagination

A pagination directive for Ionic and Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ap

angular-paginate

![](https://media.giphy.com/media/KxCTSkBDi2xJ49LaIH/giphy.gif)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
1yr ago
nlp

ng-laravel-pagination

Angular Pagination based on Laravel Pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
nk

ng-kux

Angular Component For ng4. select,scrollbar,datepicker,Infinite Scroll,Pagination

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
mcp

md-collection-pagination

Angular Material Design component for paginating a collection.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nsp

ngx-select-pagination

`ngx-select-pagination` is not a typical pagination component, it's a dropdown select pagination component for Angular. This project was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 8.3.21.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nlp

ngx-light-pagination

This is a light weight pagination library built for angular 2+ versions. Less than 15 kb, No Dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pag

@logo-software/paging

The paging module splits your data collection into pages. The Table Module is can be given as a using sample.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
ntp

ngx-table-pagination

Pagination for angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
np

ng-pagination

pagination directive for angular (1.x.x)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nbp

ng2-bs-pagination

Boostrap pagination for angular 2.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago

betsol-ng-paginator

Paginator for Angular.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
np

ngx-pager

A pagination plugins for **Angular**.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pag

@flxng/paginator

NPM scope for various Angular components: https://flxng.codeeve.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
abp

angular2-bootstrap-pagination

angular2-bootstrap-pagination is angular2 directive. It will generate pagination

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
lp

ly-pagination

Simple Angular pagination directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tp

tk-pagination

This Angular 4+ package is used to apply pagination to your grid. It's the basic pagination with support of most of all the functionality like navigation to other page, selection of per page etc..

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
np

ng-paginator

Angular 1 smart and easy to use pagination directive

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
npc

ng-pagination-component

The lightest and simplest solution for pagination in Angular.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ap

ang-pagination

A simple lightweight package for managing pagination inside angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago