10 Best Angular Pagination Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
np
ngx-pagination
Pagination for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
87.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@angular-material-extensions/pages
Open source library for angular apps to illustrate custom material pages content with steps (ideal for tutorials and explanations purposes)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ui-grid/pagination
UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap
Angular powered Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-paginator
📖 Pagination Component for Angular applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
247
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
np
ng2-pagination
Pagination for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
887
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npd
ngx-pagination-data-source
Pagination Data Source for Angular Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aup
angular-utils-pagination
A place where I will collect useful re-usable Angular components that I make
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-paging
A paging directive for angularjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
300
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jap
jw-angular-pagination
A simple lightweight pagination component for Angular 2+ available on npm
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
apa
angular-paginate-anything
À la carte server-side pagination
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
520
Weekly Downloads
503
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pag
@snoringarvind/pagination
- An Angular directive for pagination.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npb
ngx-pagination-bootstrap
A bootstrap(4) based angular(4+) pagination module.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pag
@molecule/pagination
A pagination directive for Ionic and Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-paginate
![](https://media.giphy.com/media/KxCTSkBDi2xJ49LaIH/giphy.gif)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nlp
ng-laravel-pagination
Angular Pagination based on Laravel Pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nk
ng-kux
Angular Component For ng4. select,scrollbar,datepicker,Infinite Scroll,Pagination
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mcp
md-collection-pagination
Angular Material Design component for paginating a collection.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsp
ngx-select-pagination
`ngx-select-pagination` is not a typical pagination component, it's a dropdown select pagination component for Angular. This project was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 8.3.21.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nlp
ngx-light-pagination
This is a light weight pagination library built for angular 2+ versions. Less than 15 kb, No Dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pag
@logo-software/paging
The paging module splits your data collection into pages. The Table Module is can be given as a using sample.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ntp
ngx-table-pagination
Pagination for angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-pagination
pagination directive for angular (1.x.x)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbp
ng2-bs-pagination
Boostrap pagination for angular 2.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
betsol-ng-paginator
Paginator for Angular.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ngx-pager
A pagination plugins for **Angular**.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pag
@flxng/paginator
NPM scope for various Angular components: https://flxng.codeeve.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
abp
angular2-bootstrap-pagination
angular2-bootstrap-pagination is angular2 directive. It will generate pagination
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lp
ly-pagination
Simple Angular pagination directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tp
tk-pagination
This Angular 4+ package is used to apply pagination to your grid. It's the basic pagination with support of most of all the functionality like navigation to other page, selection of per page etc..
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-paginator
Angular 1 smart and easy to use pagination directive
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npc
ng-pagination-component
The lightest and simplest solution for pagination in Angular.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ap
ang-pagination
A simple lightweight package for managing pagination inside angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
