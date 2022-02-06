openbase logo
10 Best Angular Onboarding Tour Libraries

intro.js

Lightweight, user-friendly onboarding tour library

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
60.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
ngx-ui-tour-core

✈️ UI tour for Angular 9+ apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

bdc-walkthrough

An Angular Material library for displaying walk-through pop-ups and dialogs using a declarative way.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
274
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-joyride

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@boxmeglobal/ngx-joyride

Angular Joyride/Tour library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

angular-shepherd

An Angular wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

@covalent/guided-tour

Teradata UI Platform built on Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
11d ago

@rosen-group/ngx-onboarding

Onboarding module for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
3d ago
ngx-tour-ng-bootstrap

Product Tour Built in Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
620
Last Commit
10mos ago
angular-custom-tour

Custom tour hints

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
3mos ago

ngx-guided-tour

Guided tour for your Angular6+ applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
angular-intro.js

AngularJS directives for intro.js

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-ui-tour

Product tour using Angular UI Bootstrap Tooltips

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
717
Last Commit
3yrs ago

telemachy

Easy guided tours for Angular apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng2-tour

Product Tour Built in Angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
angular-tour

AngularJS directive for giving an interactive tour of your website.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
616
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@p1n2o/ng-tour

A simple, minimalistic tour/on-boarding library for Angular (2+)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-bootstrap-tour

AngularJS wrapper around Bootstrap Tour

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-copilot

🏆 The most expected has arrived, a package for Angular that facilitates us to improve the experience of our users when guiding them in our interface

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-joyride-custom

Angular 2 Joyride/Tour library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago