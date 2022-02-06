Categories
10 Best Angular Onboarding Tour Libraries
intro.js
Lightweight, user-friendly onboarding tour library
AGPL-3.0
DefinitelyTyped
21K
60.8K
8d ago
4.6
/ 5
22
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
nut
ngx-ui-tour-core
✈️ UI tour for Angular 9+ apps
MIT
Built-In
37
1.7K
13d ago
5.0
/ 5
1
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bdc-walkthrough
An Angular Material library for displaying walk-through pop-ups and dialogs using a declarative way.
MIT
Built-In
50
274
1yr ago
5.0
/ 5
1
nj
ngx-joyride
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/ngx-joyride.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/ngx-joyride) [![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/tnicola/ngx-joyride.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/tnicola/ngx-joyride) [![codecov](https://codecov.io/gh/
Unknown
Built-In
6.4K
4.0
/ 5
1
1
Easy to Use
nj
@boxmeglobal/ngx-joyride
Angular Joyride/Tour library
MIT
Built-In
185
5
1mo ago
3.0
/ 5
1
angular-shepherd
An Angular wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd
MIT
Built-In
139
6.5K
3d ago
@covalent/guided-tour
Teradata UI Platform built on Angular Material
MIT
Built-In
2.2K
346
11d ago
@rosen-group/ngx-onboarding
Onboarding module for Angular applications
MIT
Built-In
51
146
3d ago
ntn
ngx-tour-ng-bootstrap
Product Tour Built in Angular
MIT
Built-In
231
620
10mos ago
act
angular-custom-tour
Custom tour hints
MIT
Built-In
25
254
3mos ago
ngx-guided-tour
Guided tour for your Angular6+ applications.
MIT
Built-In
70
4.1K
8mos ago
aij
angular-intro.js
AngularJS directives for intro.js
AGPL-3.0
Built-In
506
1.2K
3yrs ago
aut
angular-ui-tour
Product tour using Angular UI Bootstrap Tooltips
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
160
717
3yrs ago
telemachy
Easy guided tours for Angular apps
MIT
Built-In
42
66
1yr ago
nt
ng2-tour
Product Tour Built in Angular
ISC
DefinitelyTyped
231
0
10mos ago
at
angular-tour
AngularJS directive for giving an interactive tour of your website.
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
616
76
5yrs ago
nt
@p1n2o/ng-tour
A simple, minimalistic tour/on-boarding library for Angular (2+)
MIT
Built-In
1
64
2yrs ago
abt
angular-bootstrap-tour
AngularJS wrapper around Bootstrap Tour
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
65
61
4yrs ago
nc
ngx-copilot
🏆 The most expected has arrived, a package for Angular that facilitates us to improve the experience of our users when guiding them in our interface
Unknown
Built-In
60
34
1yr ago
njc
ngx-joyride-custom
Angular 2 Joyride/Tour library
MIT
Built-In
0
1
2yrs ago
