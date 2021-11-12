openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular OAuth Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

aoo

angular-oauth2-oidc

Support for OAuth 2 and OpenId Connect (OIDC) in Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
ka

keycloak-angular

Easy Keycloak setup for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
44.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@azure/msal-angular

Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
75.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
aao

angular-auth-oidc-client

npm package for OpenID Connect, OAuth Code Flow with PKCE, Refresh tokens, Implicit Flow

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
770
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
1mo ago

oauth-ng

AngularJS directive for the OAuth 2.0 Implicit Flow

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@oktadev/schematics

Schematics for adding Okta Auth to your projects

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7d ago

ibmcloud-appid-js

Client-side javascript SDK for the IBM Cloud App ID service

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
858
Last Commit
13d ago

adal-angular

The code for ADAL.js and ADAL Angular has been moved to the MSAL.js repo. Please open any issues or PRs at the link below.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
627
Weekly Downloads
36.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
no

ngx-oauth

Angular OAuth client which supports resource and implicit flows

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
1mo ago
aso

angular-simple-oidc

Observables all the way, expressive errors, simple API. - Code Flow, Refresh Tokens, Session Management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
1mo ago

ngx-api-utils

ngx-api-utils is a lean library of utilities and helpers to quickly integrate any HTTP API (REST, Ajax, and any other) with Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
15d ago

@ngx-security/auth

Angular security module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3mos ago
maa

modular-adal-angular

Module shim for Azure AD's azure-activedirectory-library-for-js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
431
Last Commit
3yrs ago

angular-oauth2

AngularJS OAuth2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
599
Weekly Downloads
352
Last Commit
4yrs ago

omelek-adal-angular

The code for ADAL.js and ADAL Angular has been moved to the MSAL.js repo. Please open any issues or PRs at the link below.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
627
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
8mos ago
aoo

angular-oauth2-oidc-codeflow

Support for OAuth 2 and OpenId Connect (OIDC) in Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@rucken/core

Core and Admin UI for Angular7+ web applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
1yr ago
am

angular-msal

msal with Angular with support for Angular6+ and es5

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
1yr ago

@rucken/web

Core and Admin UI for Angular7+ web applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
1yr ago
nk

ng-keycloak

Keycloak Angular Library to provide Login, Logout and Check Login Status

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
2yrs ago
agg

angular-google-gapi

An AngularJS module for using all Google Apis and your Google Cloud Endpoints (Google App Engine) with OAuth. This module uses Google APIs Client Library for JavaScript, available for all GApis.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ja

@devlearning/jwt-auth

Jwt Angular Authentication manager with automatic Refresh Token management.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
ao

angular-oidc

OAuth 2 and OIDC-Lib for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
no

ng-oidc

OpenID Connect (OIDC) & OAuth2 client library For AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
asa

angular-social-auth

An angular module for social authentication.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nsl

ng2-social-login

Angular 2 OAuth social login facebook, google, LinkedIn etc using NodeJS server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aoo

angular-opileak-oauth

AngularJS 1.x Library for authenticating with the OTB SSO server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
nba

ng-bearer-auth

Token-based AngularJS Authentication

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
abo

angular2-bootstrap4-oauth2-ohmy

Angular 2 skeleton app with Bootstrap 4, OAuth2 integration, all packaged up and served with Webpack

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nm

ngx-msal

Msal wrapper for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
la

launchcode-auth

Provides easy-to-configure Express routes for social and e-mail/password authentication, using JWT tokens as proof of auth. We're adding an AngularJS module & seed project to get you started, but we're not quite there as of 2014/10/09.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

@hub9/angular-oauth-client

Angular authentication module for OAuth APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
oau

@codeda/oauth

Angular module for authorization by social networks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago