10 Best Angular OAuth Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
aoo
angular-oauth2-oidc
Support for OAuth 2 and OpenId Connect (OIDC) in Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
ka
keycloak-angular
Easy Keycloak setup for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
44.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@azure/msal-angular
Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
75.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aao
angular-auth-oidc-client
npm package for OpenID Connect, OAuth Code Flow with PKCE, Refresh tokens, Implicit Flow
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
770
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
oauth-ng
AngularJS directive for the OAuth 2.0 Implicit Flow
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@oktadev/schematics
Schematics for adding Okta Auth to your projects
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ibmcloud-appid-js
Client-side javascript SDK for the IBM Cloud App ID service
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
858
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adal-angular
The code for ADAL.js and ADAL Angular has been moved to the MSAL.js repo. Please open any issues or PRs at the link below.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
627
Weekly Downloads
36.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
no
ngx-oauth
Angular OAuth client which supports resource and implicit flows
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aso
angular-simple-oidc
Observables all the way, expressive errors, simple API. - Code Flow, Refresh Tokens, Session Management
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-api-utils
ngx-api-utils is a lean library of utilities and helpers to quickly integrate any HTTP API (REST, Ajax, and any other) with Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-security/auth
Angular security module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
maa
modular-adal-angular
Module shim for Azure AD's azure-activedirectory-library-for-js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
431
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-oauth2
AngularJS OAuth2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
599
Weekly Downloads
352
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
omelek-adal-angular
The code for ADAL.js and ADAL Angular has been moved to the MSAL.js repo. Please open any issues or PRs at the link below.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
627
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aoo
angular-oauth2-oidc-codeflow
Support for OAuth 2 and OpenId Connect (OIDC) in Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@rucken/core
Core and Admin UI for Angular7+ web applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
am
angular-msal
msal with Angular with support for Angular6+ and es5
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@rucken/web
Core and Admin UI for Angular7+ web applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nk
ng-keycloak
Keycloak Angular Library to provide Login, Logout and Check Login Status
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
agg
angular-google-gapi
An AngularJS module for using all Google Apis and your Google Cloud Endpoints (Google App Engine) with OAuth. This module uses Google APIs Client Library for JavaScript, available for all GApis.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ja
@devlearning/jwt-auth
Jwt Angular Authentication manager with automatic Refresh Token management.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ao
angular-oidc
OAuth 2 and OIDC-Lib for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
no
ng-oidc
OpenID Connect (OIDC) & OAuth2 client library For AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
asa
angular-social-auth
An angular module for social authentication.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsl
ng2-social-login
Angular 2 OAuth social login facebook, google, LinkedIn etc using NodeJS server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aoo
angular-opileak-oauth
AngularJS 1.x Library for authenticating with the OTB SSO server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nba
ng-bearer-auth
Token-based AngularJS Authentication
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
abo
angular2-bootstrap4-oauth2-ohmy
Angular 2 skeleton app with Bootstrap 4, OAuth2 integration, all packaged up and served with Webpack
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-msal
Msal wrapper for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
la
launchcode-auth
Provides easy-to-configure Express routes for social and e-mail/password authentication, using JWT tokens as proof of auth. We're adding an AngularJS module & seed project to get you started, but we're not quite there as of 2014/10/09.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hub9/angular-oauth-client
Angular authentication module for OAuth APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oau
@codeda/oauth
Angular module for authorization by social networks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
