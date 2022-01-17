Categories
10 Best Angular Notification Libraries
nap
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup
🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
an
angular-notifier
A well designed, fully animated, highly customizable, and easy-to-use notification library for your Angular application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
an
angular2-notifications
> A light and easy to use notifications library for Angular 2. ~~It features both regular page notifications (toasts) and push notifications.~~
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ns
ng-snotify
Angular 2+ Notification Center
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@ngneat/hot-toast
🍞 Smoking hot Notifications for Angular. Lightweight, customizable and beautiful by default.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-notifications
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nn
@pascaliske/ngx-notifications
Simple notifications module for Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
17hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npi
ng-push-ivy
Angular Push Notifications API Wrapper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
991
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nn
ngx-notifier
🔔 A Simple Notification Service for Angular applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular2-toaster
Angular2-toaster is an asynchronous, non-blocking Angular Toaster Notification library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kan
@progress/kendo-angular-notification
Kendo UI Notification for Angular
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aun
angular-ui-notification
Angular.js service providing simple notifications using Bootstrap 3 styles with css transitions for animating
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
545
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng-toast
Angular provider for toast notifications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
agv
angular-growl-v2
growl-like notifications for angularJS projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nnm
ngx-notification-msg
Angular Library to display notification message
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng2-toastr
bootstrap style of toast for modern angular
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntn
ng6-toastr-notifications
Angular 6 Toaster Notifications Module ===================
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nnb
ngx-notification-bar
Notification bar for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
awn
angular-web-notification
Web Notifications AngularJS Service
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
454
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-push
> An Angular wrapper around the Notifications API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
an
@cgross/angular-notify
Minimalistic and extensible notification service for Angular.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
430
Weekly Downloads
934
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
agn
angular-growl-notifications
Growl notifications for AngularJS
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
616
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntn
ngx-toast-notifications
Angular Toast Notifications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
526
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
adn
angular-desktop-notification
A simple HTML5 Notification module for Angular 1
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
502
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni
ng2-izitoast
Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for angular 2 of iziToast
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nn
ngx-notification
Angular Library to display all types of notifications in a Toast Notification format. Tested on Angular 6
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
278
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-pnotify
AngularJS wrapper for PNotify
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npn
ng-push-notification
Simple service for push notifications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ni
ngx-izitoast
Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for angular 5 of iziToast, refer to ng2-izitoast
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
an
alert-notification
A lightweight easy to use module to display alert notifications inside you Angular web applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular5-toaster
An Angular Toaster Notification library based on AngularJS-Toaster
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nn
ng-notyf
👻 A dead simple notification library for Angular 👻
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
notify-angular
Simple yet customizable pop-up notifications for Angular2+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-flash-messages
Flash messages/notifications for Angular 2+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wn
wsuite-notification
Toast notification for angular 2,4,5,6,7,8+ version.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nnp
ng2-notify-popup
A simple, lightweight module for displaying notifications in your Angular 4 app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nac
ng2-alert-center
A small angular2 module for centralized application bootstrap alerts.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nma
ngx-mat-alert-confirm
A highly customizable library for alerts and confirm messages using angular material components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
on
oz-notifier
This plugin is gives you ability to show different notifications (info,warning,error etc) based on your needs.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
an
angular-notification
Notification service for Angular using native HTML5 API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aen
angular-extended-notifications
Highly customizable notifications with AngularJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
anl
angular2-notifications-lite
Lite version compatible with Angular 2 & 4
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
an
a2-notifications
Simple Angular2 component for showing messages.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
toa
@logo-software/toast
The Angular Toast is a small, nonblocking notification pop-up. A toast is shown to users with readable message content at the bottom of the screen or at a specific target and disappears automatically after a few seconds (time-out) with different animation
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bm
booble-modal
Simple modal for angular
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ana
angular-notification-alert
Easy to use, highly customizable Angular notification- alert component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nba
@benevideschissanga/ngx-bootstrap-alert-notification
Angular bootstrap alerts as notifications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngp
ngprophet
A very lean AngularJS directive to display toast messages on web pages.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
