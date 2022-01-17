openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Notification Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nap

@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup

🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
an

angular-notifier

A well designed, fully animated, highly customizable, and easy-to-use notification library for your Angular application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
an

angular2-notifications

> A light and easy to use notifications library for Angular 2. ~~It features both regular page notifications (toasts) and push notifications.~~

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ns

ng-snotify

Angular 2+ Notification Center

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@ngneat/hot-toast

🍞 Smoking hot Notifications for Angular. Lightweight, customizable and beautiful by default.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-notifications

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
nn

@pascaliske/ngx-notifications

Simple notifications module for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
17hrs ago
not

notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
npi

ng-push-ivy

Angular Push Notifications API Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
991
Last Commit
2mos ago
nn

ngx-notifier

🔔 A Simple Notification Service for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
18d ago
at

angular2-toaster

Angular2-toaster is an asynchronous, non-blocking Angular Toaster Notification library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
kan

@progress/kendo-angular-notification

Kendo UI Notification for Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
aun

angular-ui-notification

Angular.js service providing simple notifications using Bootstrap 3 styles with css transitions for animating

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
545
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nt

ng-toast

Angular provider for toast notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
agv

angular-growl-v2

growl-like notifications for angularJS projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nnm

ngx-notification-msg

Angular Library to display notification message

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
9mos ago
nt

ng2-toastr

bootstrap style of toast for modern angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
ntn

ng6-toastr-notifications

Angular 6 Toaster Notifications Module ===================

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
nnb

ngx-notification-bar

Notification bar for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
4mos ago
awn

angular-web-notification

Web Notifications AngularJS Service

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
454
Last Commit
14d ago
np

ng-push

> An Angular wrapper around the Notifications API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
an

@cgross/angular-notify

Minimalistic and extensible notification service for Angular.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
430
Weekly Downloads
934
Last Commit
5yrs ago
agn

angular-growl-notifications

Growl notifications for AngularJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
616
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ntn

ngx-toast-notifications

Angular Toast Notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
526
Last Commit
1yr ago
adn

angular-desktop-notification

A simple HTML5 Notification module for Angular 1

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
502
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ni

ng2-izitoast

Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for angular 2 of iziToast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nn

ngx-notification

Angular Library to display all types of notifications in a Toast Notification format. Tested on Angular 6

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
278
Last Commit
ap

angular-pnotify

AngularJS wrapper for PNotify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
6yrs ago
npn

ng-push-notification

Simple service for push notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
2mos ago
ni

ngx-izitoast

Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for angular 5 of iziToast, refer to ng2-izitoast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
3yrs ago
an

alert-notification

A lightweight easy to use module to display alert notifications inside you Angular web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
at

angular5-toaster

An Angular Toaster Notification library based on AngularJS-Toaster

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nn

ng-notyf

👻 A dead simple notification library for Angular 👻

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
1yr ago

notify-angular

Simple yet customizable pop-up notifications for Angular2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
10mos ago

ngx-flash-messages

Flash messages/notifications for Angular 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5yrs ago
wn

wsuite-notification

Toast notification for angular 2,4,5,6,7,8+ version.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
nnp

ng2-notify-popup

A simple, lightweight module for displaying notifications in your Angular 4 app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nac

ng2-alert-center

A small angular2 module for centralized application bootstrap alerts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nma

ngx-mat-alert-confirm

A highly customizable library for alerts and confirm messages using angular material components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
1yr ago
on

oz-notifier

This plugin is gives you ability to show different notifications (info,warning,error etc) based on your needs.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
an

angular-notification

Notification service for Angular using native HTML5 API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
aen

angular-extended-notifications

Highly customizable notifications with AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
anl

angular2-notifications-lite

Lite version compatible with Angular 2 & 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
an

a2-notifications

Simple Angular2 component for showing messages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
toa

@logo-software/toast

The Angular Toast is a small, nonblocking notification pop-up. A toast is shown to users with readable message content at the bottom of the screen or at a specific target and disappears automatically after a few seconds (time-out) with different animation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
bm

booble-modal

Simple modal for angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ana

angular-notification-alert

Easy to use, highly customizable Angular notification- alert component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
nba

@benevideschissanga/ngx-bootstrap-alert-notification

Angular bootstrap alerts as notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngp

ngprophet

A very lean AngularJS directive to display toast messages on web pages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago