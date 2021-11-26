Categories
10 Best Angular Multi Select Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
adm
angularjs-dropdown-multiselect
AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-mat-select-search
Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amd
angular2-multiselect-dropdown
Angular 2 Dropdown Multiselect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nse
ngx-select-ex
Angular based replacement for select boxes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsd
ngx-select-dropdown
Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
njm
ng-jvx-multiselect
ng-jvx-multiselect is a select based on angular material. It handles both single and multiple selections and allows to retrieves the options via asynchronous calls.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-selectize
Angular Selectize
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commonapp/ng-select
⭐ Native angular 6+ select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aam
amo-angular-multiselect
AngularJS multiselect component based off ngOptions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
a2d
angular-2-dropdown-multiselect
Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmm
ngx-mat-msautocomplete
Ngx Mat MultiSelect Autocomplete is a simple multiselect dropdown with master toggle and autocomplete filter, designed with angular material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbm
ngx-bootstrap-multiselect
Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
945
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
acl
angular-chosen-localytics
AngularJS Chosen directive is an AngularJS Directive that brings the Chosen jQuery in a AngularJS way
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
692
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
abm
angular-bootstrap-multiselect
Native angularJS custom form element
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
md2
Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown-angular7
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ams
angular-multiple-select
A complete Angularjs directive for multiple select autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
431
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbm
ngx-bootrap-multiselect
Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-type-ahead
Typeahead multi-select dropdown component for angular. Demo:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@devmn/multi-select
🔥⚡ Components and Libraries for Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ams
angular-multi-select
A multi select dropdown directive for AngularJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
am
angular-multiselect
[NOT MAINTAINED]Native AngularJS multiselect directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndl
ngx-dropdown-list
Drop-down list which supports multi-selection and filter (Angular)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mc
manng-components
Library that contains components for faster development of angular projects
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncs
ng-custom-select
Create customizable Angular2+ dropdown/datalist with your own styles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mul
@ngx-lib/multiselect
[![https://nodei.co/npm/@ngx-lib/multiselect.png?downloads=true&downloadRank=true&stars=true](https://nodei.co/npm/@ngx-lib/multiselect.png?downloads=true&downloadRank=true&stars=true)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@ngx-lib/multiselect) [![HitCount](http
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndm
ngx-dropdown-multiselect
Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-multiselect
Multiselect for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndm
ng-dropdown-multiselect
AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
w11k-select
single- and multi-select directive for angularjs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
orn
ornamentum
🚀 Lightweight, feature rich, highly configurable, UI framework agnostic, fully responsive Angular data table with no external dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mm
mat-multiselect
mat-multiselect is a simple multiselect select with filter,select all and clear all functionalities.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ams
angular-multiple-selection
Simplest way to make your angular items selectable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ama
angular-material-autocomplete-list
A better multiselect control that makes use of the material list and autocomplete elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adm
angular-dropdown-multiselect
Angular JS directive for dropdown with multi-select feature.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndm
ng2-dropdown-multiselect
Simple multiselect dropdown plugin for Angular 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngm
ng2-group-multiselect
***ng2-group-multiselect*** is an Angular 2 component that allows the selection of multiple items from a select style dropdown box.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adm
angular2-dropdown-multiselect
Angular 2 Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cmd
cubex-multiselect-dropdown
Cubex Dropdown
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ng2-multiselect
Multi select for angular 2
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-weblineindia-dropdown
AngularJS Dropdown is a lightweight component and includes all in one UI for selection and autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ng2-choices
Angular multi choices simples
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
ngx-filters
This library was generated for all type of frameworks such as Angular Material, Prime Ng, etc. Providing Filters such as Number Box, TextBox, Date, Single Select, Multi Select And True/False Filters for grids or list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
@ct-cue/ng-select
Angular ng-select - All in One UI Select, Multiselect and Autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mos
multiple-options-select-dropdown
A simple component which allows to select mutliple options from dropdown
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
avs
angular2-virtual-select
A native angular 2 select and multi select component with virtual scrolling to allow thousands of options in one select component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ms
@ngx-tiny/multi-select
Implementation of Light Weight Angular Components for Production Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
