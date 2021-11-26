openbase logo
10 Best Angular Multi Select Libraries

@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
angularjs-dropdown-multiselect

AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
ngx-mat-select-search

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
angular2-multiselect-dropdown

Angular 2 Dropdown Multiselect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ngx-select-ex

Angular based replacement for select boxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
ngx-select-dropdown

Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ng-multiselect-dropdown

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
ng-jvx-multiselect

ng-jvx-multiselect is a select based on angular material. It handles both single and multiple selections and allows to retrieves the options via asynchronous calls.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
4d ago
ng-selectize

Angular Selectize

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago

@commonapp/ng-select

⭐ Native angular 6+ select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
10mos ago
amo-angular-multiselect

AngularJS multiselect component based off ngOptions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
23d ago
angular-2-dropdown-multiselect

Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
ngx-mat-msautocomplete

Ngx Mat MultiSelect Autocomplete is a simple multiselect dropdown with master toggle and autocomplete filter, designed with angular material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
8mos ago
ngx-bootstrap-multiselect

Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
945
Last Commit
5mos ago
angular-chosen-localytics

AngularJS Chosen directive is an AngularJS Directive that brings the Chosen jQuery in a AngularJS way

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
692
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-bootstrap-multiselect

Native angularJS custom form element

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

md2

Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ng-multiselect-dropdown-angular7

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-multiple-select

A complete Angularjs directive for multiple select autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
431
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-bootrap-multiselect

Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
5mos ago

ngx-type-ahead

Typeahead multi-select dropdown component for angular. Demo:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@devmn/multi-select

🔥⚡ Components and Libraries for Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4mos ago
angular-multi-select

A multi select dropdown directive for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
5yrs ago
angular-multiselect

[NOT MAINTAINED]Native AngularJS multiselect directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-dropdown-list

Drop-down list which supports multi-selection and filter (Angular)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
1yr ago
manng-components

Library that contains components for faster development of angular projects

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
ng-custom-select

Create customizable Angular2+ dropdown/datalist with your own styles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
4yrs ago
@ngx-lib/multiselect

[![https://nodei.co/npm/@ngx-lib/multiselect.png?downloads=true&downloadRank=true&stars=true](https://nodei.co/npm/@ngx-lib/multiselect.png?downloads=true&downloadRank=true&stars=true)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/@ngx-lib/multiselect) [![HitCount](http

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
ngx-dropdown-multiselect

Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5mos ago
ngx-multiselect

Multiselect for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
ng-dropdown-multiselect

AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
7yrs ago

w11k-select

single- and multi-select directive for angularjs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ornamentum

🚀 Lightweight, feature rich, highly configurable, UI framework agnostic, fully responsive Angular data table with no external dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mat-multiselect

mat-multiselect is a simple multiselect select with filter,select all and clear all functionalities.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-multiple-selection

Simplest way to make your angular items selectable

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
7yrs ago
angular-material-autocomplete-list

A better multiselect control that makes use of the material list and autocomplete elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
6yrs ago
angular-dropdown-multiselect

Angular JS directive for dropdown with multi-select feature.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ng2-dropdown-multiselect

Simple multiselect dropdown plugin for Angular 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng2-group-multiselect

***ng2-group-multiselect*** is an Angular 2 component that allows the selection of multiple items from a select style dropdown box.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
angular2-dropdown-multiselect

Angular 2 Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cubex-multiselect-dropdown

Cubex Dropdown

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
ng2-multiselect

Multi select for angular 2

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
5yrs ago

angular-weblineindia-dropdown

AngularJS Dropdown is a lightweight component and includes all in one UI for selection and autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng2-choices

Angular multi choices simples

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-filters

This library was generated for all type of frameworks such as Angular Material, Prime Ng, etc. Providing Filters such as Number Box, TextBox, Date, Single Select, Multi Select And True/False Filters for grids or list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
@ct-cue/ng-select

Angular ng-select - All in One UI Select, Multiselect and Autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
multiple-options-select-dropdown

A simple component which allows to select mutliple options from dropdown

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular2-virtual-select

A native angular 2 select and multi select component with virtual scrolling to allow thousands of options in one select component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@ngx-tiny/multi-select

Implementation of Light Weight Angular Components for Production Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago