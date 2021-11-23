openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Mouse Events Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ns

ngx-selecto

Selecto.js is a component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
451
Last Commit
3mos ago
np

ngx-panzoom

Pan/Zoom library for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
nlp

ngx-long-press2

Angular Library to handle long mouse clicks event for desktop and long touch events for mobile and tablets

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
1mo ago
am

angular-mousewheel

An AngularJS directive for cross-browser mouse wheel support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
783
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ase

angular-scroll-events

Angular directives for scroll events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
745
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nm

ngx-mousetrap

Angular library to use mousetrap as Angular Service or Directive

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3mos ago

ng2-mouse-select

Angular 2 directive for selecting multiple items with the mouse.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ar

angular-rightclicktrigger

Angular 2+ material menu trigger for right mouse button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ns

ng-scroll

A simple angular directive to assist with handling mouse scroll events

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ndm

ng2-dragula-mouse

Simple drag and drop with dragula

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
amt

angular-mouse-tooltip

Angular directive for mouse tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ap

angular-pressmove

Pressmove directive for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nhw

ng-horizontal-wheel-scroll

A directive to enable horizontal scrolling with a mousewheel

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ntt

ngx-touch-trail

Angular library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago