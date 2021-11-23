Categories
10 Best Angular Mouse Events Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ns
ngx-selecto
Selecto.js is a component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
451
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ngx-panzoom
Pan/Zoom library for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nlp
ngx-long-press2
Angular Library to handle long mouse clicks event for desktop and long touch events for mobile and tablets
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
am
angular-mousewheel
An AngularJS directive for cross-browser mouse wheel support.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
783
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ase
angular-scroll-events
Angular directives for scroll events
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
745
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-mousetrap
Angular library to use mousetrap as Angular Service or Directive
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-mouse-select
Angular 2 directive for selecting multiple items with the mouse.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ar
angular-rightclicktrigger
Angular 2+ material menu trigger for right mouse button
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-scroll
A simple angular directive to assist with handling mouse scroll events
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndm
ng2-dragula-mouse
Simple drag and drop with dragula
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amt
angular-mouse-tooltip
Angular directive for mouse tooltip
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-pressmove
Pressmove directive for angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nhw
ng-horizontal-wheel-scroll
A directive to enable horizontal scrolling with a mousewheel
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ntt
ngx-touch-trail
Angular library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
