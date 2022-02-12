Categories
10 Best Angular Misc Visual Effects Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tsp
tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
np
ng-particles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
na
ngx-acuw
Angular Components using WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nd
ngx-debounce
An Angular directive that adds a debounce to your input fields.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-particle
Particle.js rewritted for Angular2/4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-particle
Particle.js rewritted for Angular7
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
1
Slow
at
angular-tilt
An Angular Directive for tilt effect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
178
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ar
angular-ripple
A standalone AngularJS implementation of the Google Material Design ripple effect.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
are
angular-ripple-effect-lib
*Import the AngularRippleModule from node_modules package*
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
st
sc-thanos
Angular, algorithms and technology examples. AI, CGI, Algorithms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-typewriter
AngularJS directive that simulates the effect of typing on a text editor
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nib
ngx-icon-blur
An Angular component that can be used to create frosted glass effect of icons.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ate
angular-typewriter-effect
Angular typing effect component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nrm
ng-ripple-module
A Ripple Module for Angular Apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nst
ngx-sbz-type-delete
An infinite animation of typing and deleting text in Angular 10
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nr
ng-ripple
Material ripple effects for AngularJs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfr
ng-fy-ripple
Hey. It's an Angular 8 module for Ripple Effect on click Have Funn.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
