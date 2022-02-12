openbase logo
10 Best Angular Misc Visual Effects Libraries

tsp

tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
np

ng-particles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
na

ngx-acuw

Angular Components using WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
nd

ngx-debounce

An Angular directive that adds a debounce to your input fields.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ap

angular-particle

Particle.js rewritted for Angular2/4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
3yrs ago
np

ng-particle

Particle.js rewritted for Angular7

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Slow
at

angular-tilt

An Angular Directive for tilt effect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
178
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ar

angular-ripple

A standalone AngularJS implementation of the Google Material Design ripple effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
4yrs ago
are

angular-ripple-effect-lib

*Import the AngularRippleModule from node_modules package*

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
st

sc-thanos

Angular, algorithms and technology examples. AI, CGI, Algorithms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
at

angular-typewriter

AngularJS directive that simulates the effect of typing on a text editor

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nib

ngx-icon-blur

An Angular component that can be used to create frosted glass effect of icons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
ate

angular-typewriter-effect

Angular typing effect component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
nrm

ng-ripple-module

A Ripple Module for Angular Apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nst

ngx-sbz-type-delete

An infinite animation of typing and deleting text in Angular 10

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
nr

ng-ripple

Material ripple effects for AngularJs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nfr

ng-fy-ripple

Hey. It's an Angular 8 module for Ripple Effect on click Have Funn.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit