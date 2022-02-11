Categories
10 Best Angular Menus Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ag-grid-enterprise/menu
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
85.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@teambit/compositions.ui.compositions-menu-bar
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
nmd
ng2-material-dropdown
Angular 2 Material-like Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
41.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@teambit/ui.compositions-menu-bar
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu
Angular Component that represents a menu of buttons triggered by a floating action button | built with material design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
753
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gnm
gl-ng-menus-frontend
Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmm
ng-material-multilevel-menu
📄 Material Multi-Level Menu for Angular Projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@conectate/ct-menu
LitElement Web Components
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kam
@progress/kendo-angular-menu
Kendo UI Angular Menu component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
icm
ionic-context-menu
Context Menu for Ionic V4(Angular) Apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aa
angular-aside
Off canvas side menu to use with ui-bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
193
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsk
ng2-sticky-kit
Angular 2+ solution to make elements stick during scrolling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
md2
Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ad
angular-dropdowns
Simple, standalone dropdown directives for AngularJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
men
@next-level-integration/menu
Menu dropdown angular component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngui/menu
Angular2 Menu Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndn
ngx-dynamic-nav
Dynamic nav
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
un
ui-navbar
AngularJS responsive navigation bar with recursive menu and submenu construction defined in json object
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nhs
ngx-horizontal-scroll-menu
This library was built to help save development time and thinking of how to implement a scroll menu. It also comes with some features such as adding background classes and text classes to quickly style the menu.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng2-menu
Angular2 Menu Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
adm
angular-dropdown-menu
Angular module for making dropdown menus of arbitrary number of levels
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmm
ngx-mat-menu
Angular material menu component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ibn
ion-bottom-nav-drawer
Bottom navigation drawer component for Ionic 4/Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
men
@discordelia/menu
A simple menu bar component for Angular v9+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
men
@smart-webcomponents-angular/menu
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dmb
desktop-menu-bar
Angular component for a desktop-like menu bar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
