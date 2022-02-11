openbase logo
10 Best Angular Menus Libraries

@ag-grid-enterprise/menu

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
85.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@teambit/compositions.ui.compositions-menu-bar

A tool for component-driven application development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
ng2-material-dropdown

Angular 2 Material-like Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
41.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@teambit/ui.compositions-menu-bar

A tool for component-driven application development.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago

@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu

Angular Component that represents a menu of buttons triggered by a floating action button | built with material design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
753
Last Commit
1mo ago
gl-ng-menus-frontend

Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4mos ago
ng-material-multilevel-menu

📄 Material Multi-Level Menu for Angular Projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago

@conectate/ct-menu

LitElement Web Components

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7d ago
@progress/kendo-angular-menu

Kendo UI Angular Menu component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12.4K
Last Commit
ionic-context-menu

Context Menu for Ionic V4(Angular) Apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4mos ago
angular-aside

Off canvas side menu to use with ui-bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
193
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng2-sticky-kit

Angular 2+ solution to make elements stick during scrolling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-dropdowns

Simple, standalone dropdown directives for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
6yrs ago
@next-level-integration/menu

Menu dropdown angular component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit

@ngui/menu

Angular2 Menu Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ngx-dynamic-nav

Dynamic nav

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
ui-navbar

AngularJS responsive navigation bar with recursive menu and submenu construction defined in json object

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-horizontal-scroll-menu

This library was built to help save development time and thinking of how to implement a scroll menu. It also comes with some features such as adding background classes and text classes to quickly style the menu.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ng2-menu

Angular2 Menu Directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-dropdown-menu

Angular module for making dropdown menus of arbitrary number of levels

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-mat-menu

Angular material menu component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ion-bottom-nav-drawer

Bottom navigation drawer component for Ionic 4/Angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@discordelia/menu

A simple menu bar component for Angular v9+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8mos ago
@smart-webcomponents-angular/menu

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
desktop-menu-bar

Angular component for a desktop-like menu bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago