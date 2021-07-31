Categories
6 Best Angular Marquee Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nna
ngx-newsticker-albe
News Ticker component to help you accentuate posts and messages.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
534
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-marquee
Alternative component to HTML marquee tag with support for data synchronization.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
ng-marquee
Angular 2+ Component For Marquee Text
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
558
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng-ticker
angular ticker/marquee library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mo
marquee-overflow
An AngularJS directive that automatically scrolls the content of an element when it overflows
Save
GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
om
overflow-marquee
Angular directive to animates long elements to a marquee only if it overflows
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
