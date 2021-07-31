openbase logo
6 Best Angular Marquee Libraries

ngx-newsticker-albe

News Ticker component to help you accentuate posts and messages.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
534
Last Commit
7mos ago
ngx-marquee

Alternative component to HTML marquee tag with support for data synchronization.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
17d ago
ng-marquee

Angular 2+ Component For Marquee Text

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
558
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ng-ticker

angular ticker/marquee library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
marquee-overflow

An AngularJS directive that automatically scrolls the content of an element when it overflows

GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
overflow-marquee

Angular directive to animates long elements to a marquee only if it overflows

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago