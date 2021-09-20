openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Angular Map Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete

Autocomplete input component and directive for google-maps built with angular and material design | ANGULAR V9 SUPPORTED

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ngm

ngmap

The Simplest AngularJS Google Maps V3 Directive

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nmg

ngx-mapbox-gl

Angular binding of mapbox-gl-js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-maps

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6d ago

angular-cesium

JavaScript library for creating map based web apps using Cesium and Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
579
Last Commit
6mos ago
ad

agm-direction

This is the directive for @agm/core (not official)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@stratusjs/map

Web Design Platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6d ago
cor

@agm/core

Angular 2+ Google Maps Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
9mos ago

@ng-maps/core

Modulare map components for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1mo ago

angular-google-maps

AngularJS directives for the Google Maps Javascript API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cm

countries-map

World countries datamaps component for Angular, based on Google GeoCharts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
2mos ago

@ngui/map

Angular Google Maps Directives

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

angular-esri-map

A collection of directives to help you use Esri maps and services in your Angular applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
752
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-maps

Angular Maps (X-Map) is a set of components and services to provide map functionality in angular 2+ apps. X-Maps architecture is provider independent and can be used with Bing, Google, ESRI or any other service enabled mapping provider. X-Map contains a default implementation for Bing Maps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
469
Last Commit
2yrs ago
aum

angular-us-map

Angular 4 Module for US SVG MAP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
5yrs ago

angular-ui-map

Google Maps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
248
Last Commit
6yrs ago
iam

igniteui-angular-maps

Ignite UI Angular map components.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
gma

google-maps-angular

This library is use to render google maps in angular application. We will have to pass 'latLong' as an input to display google maps in our application. in case we want to add markers of our map neary by locations we will have to pass markers data as per t

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
am

angular-mapbox

This module is create from angular cli

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
mom

markers-on-map

Use highly customizable maps (Google Maps), with multiple custom Markers in your web projects.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ame

angular-map-editor

Angular map editor is a canvas-based interactive editor for 2D maps, like office floor maps etc. The initial trigger to create this library was a need to define a set of objects locations on 2D map, that will be then presented on 3D visualization of offic

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
map

@idea-ionic/map

IDEA Ionic map component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
bm

@byrdapp/byrd-map

Angular wrapper for Mapbox GL with enterprise-specific methods.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
agm

ang-google-map

Google map component for angular 2+

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
gdm

@h21-map/google-drawing-manager

A library of Google Map JS API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ym

@h21-map-types/yandex-map

TypeScript definitions for Yandex Map

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
man

mangol

> Maps created with Angular & OpenLayers using Material design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
emc

@ioniczoo/eagle-map-component

Map Component for Ionic

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
map

@smart-webcomponents-angular/map

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
lm

@h21-map-types/leaflet-map

TypeScript definitions for Google Map

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ma

mapir-angular

Map.ir Angular Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
nem

ng-esri-map

Easy to use component which helps to integrate and control ESRI map inside your Angular application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gm

@h21-map-types/google-map

TypeScript definitions for Google Map

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nmr

ngx-map-renderer

Angular components for rendering geographic data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit