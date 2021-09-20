Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Map Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete
Autocomplete input component and directive for google-maps built with angular and material design | ANGULAR V9 SUPPORTED
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ngm
ngmap
The Simplest AngularJS Google Maps V3 Directive
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nmg
ngx-mapbox-gl
Angular binding of mapbox-gl-js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-maps
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-cesium
JavaScript library for creating map based web apps using Cesium and Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
579
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ad
agm-direction
This is the directive for @agm/core (not official)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@stratusjs/map
Web Design Platform
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@agm/core
Angular 2+ Google Maps Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ng-maps/core
Modulare map components for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-google-maps
AngularJS directives for the Google Maps Javascript API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cm
countries-map
World countries datamaps component for Angular, based on Google GeoCharts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngui/map
Angular Google Maps Directives
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-esri-map
A collection of directives to help you use Esri maps and services in your Angular applications
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
752
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-maps
Angular Maps (X-Map) is a set of components and services to provide map functionality in angular 2+ apps. X-Maps architecture is provider independent and can be used with Bing, Google, ESRI or any other service enabled mapping provider. X-Map contains a default implementation for Bing Maps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
469
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aum
angular-us-map
Angular 4 Module for US SVG MAP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-ui-map
Google Maps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
248
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iam
igniteui-angular-maps
Ignite UI Angular map components.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gma
google-maps-angular
This library is use to render google maps in angular application. We will have to pass 'latLong' as an input to display google maps in our application. in case we want to add markers of our map neary by locations we will have to pass markers data as per t
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
am
angular-mapbox
This module is create from angular cli
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mom
markers-on-map
Use highly customizable maps (Google Maps), with multiple custom Markers in your web projects.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ame
angular-map-editor
Angular map editor is a canvas-based interactive editor for 2D maps, like office floor maps etc. The initial trigger to create this library was a need to define a set of objects locations on 2D map, that will be then presented on 3D visualization of offic
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
map
@idea-ionic/map
IDEA Ionic map component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bm
@byrdapp/byrd-map
Angular wrapper for Mapbox GL with enterprise-specific methods.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
agm
ang-google-map
Google map component for angular 2+
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gdm
@h21-map/google-drawing-manager
A library of Google Map JS API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ym
@h21-map-types/yandex-map
TypeScript definitions for Yandex Map
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
man
mangol
> Maps created with Angular & OpenLayers using Material design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
emc
@ioniczoo/eagle-map-component
Map Component for Ionic
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
map
@smart-webcomponents-angular/map
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lm
@h21-map-types/leaflet-map
TypeScript definitions for Google Map
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
mapir-angular
Map.ir Angular Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nem
ng-esri-map
Easy to use component which helps to integrate and control ESRI map inside your Angular application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gm
@h21-map-types/google-map
TypeScript definitions for Google Map
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmr
ngx-map-renderer
Angular components for rendering geographic data.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package