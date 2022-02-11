Categories
10 Best Angular localStorage Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nsl
ngrx-store-localstorage
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
ls
@ngx-pwa/local-storage
Efficient local storage module for Angular apps and PWA: simple API + performance + Observables + validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
615
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nl
ngx-localstorage
An Angular wrapper for localstorage/sessionstorage access.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
es
encrypt-storage
EncryptStorage provide a little more security in frontend
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
ngx-webstorage
Localstorage and sessionstorage manager - Angular service
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
44.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nss
@larscom/ngrx-store-storagesync
Highly configurable state syncing between the @ngrx/store and localStorage/sessionStorage or any other implementation of the Storage interface
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-store
Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nws
ngx-webstorage-service
Module for Angular that provides service wrappers for the Web Storage API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dc
ddata-core
DData Core module, models & services
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngf
ngforage
localForage bindings for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
aws
angular-webstorage-service
Module for Angular that provides service wrappers for the Web Storage API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sto
@angular-cool/storage
Cool libraries for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
255
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-translate-storage-local
angular-translate-cookie-local bower package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
al
angular-localforage
Angular service & directive for https://github.com/mozilla/localForage (Offline storage, improved.)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-safeguard
Wrapper around cookies/sessionStorage/localStorage for angular2. If all are unavailable will use an in memory storage.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
914
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
al
angular-locker
🗄️ A simple & configurable abstraction for local/session storage in angular js projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
869
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-storage
localStorage and sessionStorage done right for AngularJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
487
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns9
ngx-store-9
Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@createnextapp/async-local-storage
AsyncLocalStorage is an unencrypted, asynchronous, persistent, key-value storage system that is global to the app in web browser. It should be used instead of LocalStorage.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
378
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ahe
angular-http-etag
AngularJS module for easy ETag-based caching of $http responses.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ass
angular-system-storage
Angular system storage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ams
angular-marshall.storage
A simple localStorage service for angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bsu
browser-storage-utilities
A front-end library that provides utility methods to facilitate CRUD operations to data stored in the browser, and more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lsc
@tomassjosten/local-storage-cache
Leverage local storage to improve perfomance by caching data and expire cache
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ang
angstorage
Angular Library for storing all types of data in web browser (CookieStorage, LocalStorage, SessionStorage)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ml
my-localstorage
⛑ Easy use localStorage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
ng-alogy
(unmaintained) A rolling logger that logs to local storage, console, (WIP) google analytics...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-storages
angular storage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nw
ngx-warehouse
📦 An offline storage solution for Angular apps https://phillipcurl.github.io/ngx-warehouse
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sto
storagewebmanager
Manager Cookies, Session Storage without any big messy codes.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
njl
ngx-json-localstorage
An Angular 6 implementation of JavaScript local storage that sets/gets values as JSON instead of pure strings
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aus
angular-user-settings
[![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/jvandemo/angular-user-settings.png?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/jvandemo/angular-user-settings)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@meanie/angular-storage
An Angular service for interacting with local storage, session storage and cookie storage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aso
angular-stored-object
Local resource support for Angular using HTML5 storage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jau
jrl-angular-utils
AngularJS utility module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsa
ngx-storage-api
A StorageAPI wrapper for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jcf
js-cache-factory
jsCache is a fast and small JavaScript library used for caching at client side. It helps you to increase your application performance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hn
h5webstorage-ngx
HTML5 WebStorage API for Angular 11+
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@bi8/am-storage
Angular Material Storage Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sto
@egt-ukraine/storage
Angular wrapper for [localStorage](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Window/localStorage), [sessionStorage](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Window/sessionStorage).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbs
ngrx-browser-storage-store
Persist ngrx state to localStorage / sessionStrage
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
xto
xtorage
Web Storage taken to another level.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
al
angular2-localStorage
Angular 2+ decorator to save and restore variables/class properties to HTML5 LocalStorage automatically.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nom
ng-offline-model
NGOfflineModel: Your Module for Offline operations with AngularJS
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ws
@sedeh/wizard-storage
Have you ever been in need of using localStorage or sessionStorage in a more intelligent way? Have you thought of having an expiring storage data or a data tied up with a version number? This wizard allows you to just do that.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aj
angular-jstore
AngularJS wrapper for storing JSON objects in the client browser with HTML5 localStorage.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
