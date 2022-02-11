openbase logo
10 Best Angular localStorage Libraries

nsl

ngrx-store-localstorage

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49.7K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
ls

@ngx-pwa/local-storage

Efficient local storage module for Angular apps and PWA: simple API + performance + Observables + validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
615
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
nl

ngx-localstorage

An Angular wrapper for localstorage/sessionstorage access.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
es

encrypt-storage

EncryptStorage provide a little more security in frontend

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
nw

ngx-webstorage

Localstorage and sessionstorage manager - Angular service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
44.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
nss

@larscom/ngrx-store-storagesync

Highly configurable state syncing between the @ngrx/store and localStorage/sessionStorage or any other implementation of the Storage interface

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago

ngx-store

Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
nws

ngx-webstorage-service

Module for Angular that provides service wrappers for the Web Storage API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
dc

ddata-core

DData Core module, models & services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
7d ago
ngf

ngforage

localForage bindings for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
aws

angular-webstorage-service

Module for Angular that provides service wrappers for the Web Storage API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
sto

@angular-cool/storage

Cool libraries for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
255
Last Commit
1mo ago

angular-translate-storage-local

angular-translate-cookie-local bower package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
al

angular-localforage

Angular service & directive for https://github.com/mozilla/localForage (Offline storage, improved.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
as

angular-safeguard

Wrapper around cookies/sessionStorage/localStorage for angular2. If all are unavailable will use an in memory storage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
914
Last Commit
2yrs ago
al

angular-locker

🗄️ A simple & configurable abstraction for local/session storage in angular js projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
869
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ns

ng-storage

localStorage and sessionStorage done right for AngularJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
487
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ns9

ngx-store-9

Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@createnextapp/async-local-storage

AsyncLocalStorage is an unencrypted, asynchronous, persistent, key-value storage system that is global to the app in web browser. It should be used instead of LocalStorage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
378
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ahe

angular-http-etag

AngularJS module for easy ETag-based caching of $http responses.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ass

angular-system-storage

Angular system storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
ams

angular-marshall.storage

A simple localStorage service for angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bsu

browser-storage-utilities

A front-end library that provides utility methods to facilitate CRUD operations to data stored in the browser, and more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lsc

@tomassjosten/local-storage-cache

Leverage local storage to improve perfomance by caching data and expire cache

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
1yr ago
ang

angstorage

Angular Library for storing all types of data in web browser (CookieStorage, LocalStorage, SessionStorage)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
ml

my-localstorage

⛑ Easy use localStorage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
na

ng-alogy

(unmaintained) A rolling logger that logs to local storage, console, (WIP) google analytics...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ns

ng-storages

angular storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nw

ngx-warehouse

📦 An offline storage solution for Angular apps https://phillipcurl.github.io/ngx-warehouse

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sto

storagewebmanager

Manager Cookies, Session Storage without any big messy codes.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
njl

ngx-json-localstorage

An Angular 6 implementation of JavaScript local storage that sets/gets values as JSON instead of pure strings

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
aus

angular-user-settings

[![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/jvandemo/angular-user-settings.png?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/jvandemo/angular-user-settings)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit

@meanie/angular-storage

An Angular service for interacting with local storage, session storage and cookie storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
aso

angular-stored-object

Local resource support for Angular using HTML5 storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jau

jrl-angular-utils

AngularJS utility module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nsa

ngx-storage-api

A StorageAPI wrapper for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
jcf

js-cache-factory

jsCache is a fast and small JavaScript library used for caching at client side. It helps you to increase your application performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
hn

h5webstorage-ngx

HTML5 WebStorage API for Angular 11+

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago

@bi8/am-storage

Angular Material Storage Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sto

@egt-ukraine/storage

Angular wrapper for [localStorage](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Window/localStorage), [sessionStorage](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Window/sessionStorage).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
nbs

ngrx-browser-storage-store

Persist ngrx state to localStorage / sessionStrage

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
xto

xtorage

Web Storage taken to another level.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
al

angular2-localStorage

Angular 2+ decorator to save and restore variables/class properties to HTML5 LocalStorage automatically.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nom

ng-offline-model

NGOfflineModel: Your Module for Offline operations with AngularJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ws

@sedeh/wizard-storage

Have you ever been in need of using localStorage or sessionStorage in a more intelligent way? Have you thought of having an expiring storage data or a data tied up with a version number? This wizard allows you to just do that.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
aj

angular-jstore

AngularJS wrapper for storing JSON objects in the client browser with HTML5 localStorage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago