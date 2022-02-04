Categories
10 Best Angular Loading Spinner Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ns
ngx-spinner
A library for loading spinner for Angular 4 - 13.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
674
Weekly Downloads
82.6K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
nlx
ngx-loading-x
Multiple Loaders / spinners in angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
nls
ng4-loading-spinner
Angular 4 custom async loading spinner.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nls
ngx-loading-spinner
ngx-loading-spinner is following simplistic approach to showcase your asychronous events in latest Angular Framework.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
apb
angular2-promise-buttons
Chilled loading buttons for angular2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nul
ngx-ui-loader
Multiple Loaders / spinners and Progress bar for Angular 5, 6, 7 and 8+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
ngx-loading
A loading spinner for Angular applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngneat/loadoff
🤯 When it comes to loaders, take a load off your mind...
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
662
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nb
ng-busy
angular opensource modules
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ab
angular-busy2
Show busy/loading indicators on any element during a promise/Observable.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngxsmart/spinner
Multiple Spinners created with Bootstrap 5.x and Angular Material
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbu
ng-block-ui
Block UI Loader/Spinner for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
16.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nbl
ngx-block-loading
A spinner for Angular that will appear when HTTP requests are running.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
@dipaktelangre/ng-spinner
Angular spinner component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
il
@service-work/is-loading
A simple and flexible loading indicator service for Angular apps.
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nli
ngx-loading-indicator
MatSpinner, MatProgressBar and an abstract loading indicator service, that uses CDK Overlay to inject a component into the DOM.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nms
ngx-material-spinner
Lightweight progress spinner module for Angular, built using Angular Material. 💫
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
alo
angular-loading-overlay
Service and directive to manipulate overlays on async operations.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
680
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spinners-angular
Lightweight SVG/CSS spinners for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
549
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aes
angular-epic-spinners
Reusable angular components for epic-spinners
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
514
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
as
angular-spinners
A library for easily managing loading spinners in complex Angular2+ applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
427
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ab
@cgross/angular-busy
Show busy/loading indicators on any element during $http requests (or any promise).
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
405
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-state-loader
Loading Spinner for UI Router (AngularJS) that is shown while loading a state's promises resolve. Can be restricted to specific state transitions. Including the optional parameters force-show and delay + the possibility to show a custom loader.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbs
ngx-bootstrap-spinner
A library for bootstrap loading spinner for Angular 4/5/6/7/8/9/10.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nls
ng2-loading-spinner
⏳ Angular Loading Spinner
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
323
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
@hardpool/ngx-spinner
Customizable loading spinner for Angular (version ng 5 and above)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
la
ladda-angular
Ladda button directive for angularjs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
alo
angular-loading-overlay-spinjs
Spin.js integration with angular-loading-overlay
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-spinners
A collection of loading spinner components for angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spi
@uiowa/spinner
Angular components for spinners
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nls
@k-adam/ngx-loading-spinner
Angular 8+ loading spinner
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nls
ngx-loading-spinners
Angular 7 custom async loading spinner.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-spinners
Amazing collection of Angular spinners components with pure css.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ats
angular-theme-spinner
angular-theme-spinner is used for SPA as loading indicator while data in specific area is loading
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsk
ng2-spin-kit
SpinKit (http://tobiasahlin.com/spinkit/) spinners for AngularJS 2.x
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
als
angular-loading-spinner
Angular directive for ajax loading indicator. It detects any ajax request and shows the spinner. This directive makes use of https://github.com/urish/angular-spinner.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
@tusharghoshbd/ngx-loader
Angular loader component using html and css
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nli
ng2-loading-indicator
Angular 2/4 loading indicator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vb
v-button
AngularJS pressable button with a busy indicator.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbs
ng-bootstrap-spinner
🍺 Hi there, Bootstrap Spinners for Angular lovers <3, Thanks...
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-spinner
light weight overlay loading spinner for angular 2+ apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
spinner-angular
A customizable yet simple library for loading spinners working for Angular 2, Angular 4 and Angular 5. Here's one out of many ways how you could make it look like:
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
as
@chevtek/angular-spinners
A library for easily managing loading spinners in complex Angular2+ applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ras
rk-angular-spinner
Angular Spinner
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nb
ng2-busy
Loading spinner for angular2+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
al
angularjs-loading
Angular directive that lets you to prevent user interaction with part of the page and display loading/busy indicator (spinner based on spin.js)
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@accubits/spinner
Library for page loading in Angular 5+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncl
ngx-content-loader
A collection of Angular components to use as placeholders when loading content
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nli
@browninglogic/ng-loading-indicator
Customizable CSS-based loading indicator for Angular 8
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
