10 Best Angular Loading Spinner Libraries

ns

ngx-spinner

A library for loading spinner for Angular 4 - 13.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
674
Weekly Downloads
82.6K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
8
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
nlx

ngx-loading-x

Multiple Loaders / spinners in angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
nls

ng4-loading-spinner

Angular 4 custom async loading spinner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nls

ngx-loading-spinner

ngx-loading-spinner is following simplistic approach to showcase your asychronous events in latest Angular Framework.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
apb

angular2-promise-buttons

Chilled loading buttons for angular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
nul

ngx-ui-loader

Multiple Loaders / spinners and Progress bar for Angular 5, 6, 7 and 8+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
not

notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
nl

ngx-loading

A loading spinner for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ngneat/loadoff

🤯 When it comes to loaders, take a load off your mind...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
662
Last Commit
3mos ago
nb

ng-busy

angular opensource modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
20d ago
ab

angular-busy2

Show busy/loading indicators on any element during a promise/Observable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
3mos ago

@ngxsmart/spinner

Multiple Spinners created with Bootstrap 5.x and Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3mos ago
nbu

ng-block-ui

Block UI Loader/Spinner for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
16.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nbl

ngx-block-loading

A spinner for Angular that will appear when HTTP requests are running.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
ns

@dipaktelangre/ng-spinner

Angular spinner component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
il

@service-work/is-loading

A simple and flexible loading indicator service for Angular apps.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
nli

ngx-loading-indicator

MatSpinner, MatProgressBar and an abstract loading indicator service, that uses CDK Overlay to inject a component into the DOM.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
nms

ngx-material-spinner

Lightweight progress spinner module for Angular, built using Angular Material. 💫

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4mos ago
alo

angular-loading-overlay

Service and directive to manipulate overlays on async operations.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
680
Last Commit
5yrs ago

spinners-angular

Lightweight SVG/CSS spinners for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
549
Last Commit
4mos ago
aes

angular-epic-spinners

Reusable angular components for epic-spinners

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
514
Last Commit
3yrs ago
as

angular-spinners

A library for easily managing loading spinners in complex Angular2+ applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
427
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ab

@cgross/angular-busy

Show busy/loading indicators on any element during $http requests (or any promise).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
405
Last Commit
5yrs ago

angular-state-loader

Loading Spinner for UI Router (AngularJS) that is shown while loading a state's promises resolve. Can be restricted to specific state transitions. Including the optional parameters force-show and delay + the possibility to show a custom loader.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nbs

ngx-bootstrap-spinner

A library for bootstrap loading spinner for Angular 4/5/6/7/8/9/10.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
1yr ago
nls

ng2-loading-spinner

⏳ Angular Loading Spinner

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
323
Last Commit
1yr ago
ns

@hardpool/ngx-spinner

Customizable loading spinner for Angular (version ng 5 and above)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
2yrs ago
la

ladda-angular

Ladda button directive for angularjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
6yrs ago
alo

angular-loading-overlay-spinjs

Spin.js integration with angular-loading-overlay

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ns

ngx-spinners

A collection of loading spinner components for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
1mo ago
spi

@uiowa/spinner

Angular components for spinners

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1mo ago
nls

@k-adam/ngx-loading-spinner

Angular 8+ loading spinner

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nls

ngx-loading-spinners

Angular 7 custom async loading spinner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ns

ng-spinners

Amazing collection of Angular spinners components with pure css.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ats

angular-theme-spinner

angular-theme-spinner is used for SPA as loading indicator while data in specific area is loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nsk

ng2-spin-kit

SpinKit (http://tobiasahlin.com/spinkit/) spinners for AngularJS 2.x

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
als

angular-loading-spinner

Angular directive for ajax loading indicator. It detects any ajax request and shows the spinner. This directive makes use of https://github.com/urish/angular-spinner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nl

@tusharghoshbd/ngx-loader

Angular loader component using html and css

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nli

ng2-loading-indicator

Angular 2/4 loading indicator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vb

v-button

AngularJS pressable button with a busy indicator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nbs

ng-bootstrap-spinner

🍺 Hi there, Bootstrap Spinners for Angular lovers &lt;3, Thanks...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ns

ng-spinner

light weight overlay loading spinner for angular 2+ apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sa

spinner-angular

A customizable yet simple library for loading spinners working for Angular 2, Angular 4 and Angular 5. Here's one out of many ways how you could make it look like:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
as

@chevtek/angular-spinners

A library for easily managing loading spinners in complex Angular2+ applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ras

rk-angular-spinner

Angular Spinner

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nb

ng2-busy

Loading spinner for angular2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
al

angularjs-loading

Angular directive that lets you to prevent user interaction with part of the page and display loading/busy indicator (spinner based on spin.js)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@accubits/spinner

Library for page loading in Angular 5+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ncl

ngx-content-loader

A collection of Angular components to use as placeholders when loading content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nli

@browninglogic/ng-loading-indicator

Customizable CSS-based loading indicator for Angular 8

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago