10 Best Angular Loading Skeleton Libraries

ngx-skeleton-loader

Make beautiful, animated loading skeletons that automatically adapt to your Angular apps

378
36.9K
6d ago

@netbasal/ngx-content-loader

⚪️ SVG component to create placeholder loading, like Facebook cards loading.

705
2K
3mos ago
ngx-content-loading

Angular component to create SVG loading placeholders

125
1.7K
6mos ago
ngx-skeleton

Angular placeholder preview component before the content is loaded

2
300
2mos ago

@conectate/ct-loading-placeholder

LitElement Web Components

8
8
7d ago
placeholder-content

Pre-configured component of library ngneat/content-loader.

0
9
15d ago
ngx-skltn

Skeleton loader for Angular

16
387
8mos ago
lazy-attr

Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.

1
87
1mo ago
ngx-ghosts

Library to create skeleton loading experiences with angular

5
83
2mos ago
ngx-shimmer-loading

Facebook shimmer loading for angular 8+ apps. An easy and simple way to tell your users that there is something loading with fancy UI elements.

7
1.2K
2yrs ago

@exalif/ngx-skeleton-loader

Various Angular 6+ libs

9
13
10mos ago
ngx-smart-skeleton

It’s an Angular UI library that contains a complete set of high-quality skeleton components for a fast building of suitable loading screens.

100
ngx-loading-skeleton

Angular 9 Component for displaying loading skeleton for the page, customize just by css

50
ng-skeleton

Skeleton loading component for Angular

0
9
1yr ago
ngx-content-loader

A collection of Angular components to use as placeholders when loading content

0
4
5yrs ago
ng-ghosts-loading

ng-ghosts-loading is a graphical interface library that you can generate phantom or skeleton components for an angular application, an objective as simple as using ng-ghosts-loading. 😄

4
tinyskeletonjs

light skeleton compatible with any javascript framework

0
2
1yr ago