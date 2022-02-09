Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Angular Loading Skeleton Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nsl
ngx-skeleton-loader
Make beautiful, animated loading skeletons that automatically adapt to your Angular apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
36.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@netbasal/ngx-content-loader
⚪️ SVG component to create placeholder loading, like Facebook cards loading.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
705
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncl
ngx-content-loading
Angular component to create SVG loading placeholders
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-skeleton
Angular placeholder preview component before the content is loaded
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
300
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@conectate/ct-loading-placeholder
LitElement Web Components
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pc
placeholder-content
Pre-configured component of library ngneat/content-loader.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-skltn
Skeleton loader for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
la
lazy-attr
Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng
ngx-ghosts
Library to create skeleton loading experiences with angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsl
ngx-shimmer-loading
Facebook shimmer loading for angular 8+ apps. An easy and simple way to tell your users that there is something loading with fancy UI elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@exalif/ngx-skeleton-loader
Various Angular 6+ libs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nss
ngx-smart-skeleton
It’s an Angular UI library that contains a complete set of high-quality skeleton components for a fast building of suitable loading screens.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nls
ngx-loading-skeleton
Angular 9 Component for displaying loading skeleton for the page, customize just by css
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-skeleton
Skeleton loading component for Angular
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ncl
ngx-content-loader
A collection of Angular components to use as placeholders when loading content
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngl
ng-ghosts-loading
ng-ghosts-loading is a graphical interface library that you can generate phantom or skeleton components for an angular application, an objective as simple as using ng-ghosts-loading. 😄
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tin
tinyskeletonjs
light skeleton compatible with any javascript framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package